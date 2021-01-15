COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt men beat Jamestown to move to No. 4

The loss snaps Dordt's five-game winning streak. The Defenders are now 10-7 overall and 9-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Defenders are four games back of Morningside now and are in fourth-place in the GPAC.

Jamestown improves to 10-6 overall and 7-6 in the GPAC, tied for seventh in the conference.

Dordt held Jamestown to 39 percent shooting and only five 3-pointers in the game to go along with 18 turnovers, but the Defenders only shot 32.8 percent and had 20 turnovers.

Karly Gustafson led Dordt with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench. Bailey Beckman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Ashtyn Veerbeek had a double-double with 13 poitns, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Erika Feenstra had six rebounds.

For Jamestown, Kia Tower and Noelle Josephson each had 16 points.

DRAKE WOMEN 90, INDIANA STATE 40: With a four-point lead after the first quarter, Drake outscored Indiana State 26-3 in the second to take control of the game. The Bulldogs held the Sycamores to 21 points in the second half to complete the 90-40 victory on Friday.

Drake improves to 6-6 overall and 4-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Indiana State falls to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the MVC.

Maddie Monahan led the Bulldogs with 17 points and five assists and Maggie Blair had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Grace Berg added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Monica Burich had 12 points and eight rebounds. Allie Woolridge had nine reboundsd and Courtney Bekcer had seven. Kierra Collier added seven assists and Maggie Neggard dished out four assists.

