COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt men beat Jamestown to move to No. 4

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt men's basketball team jumped into the No. 4 spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with an 87-68 win on Thursday.
Dordt was behind Jamestown in the GPAC standings coming in. After the win, the Defenders are 9-4 in the GPAC as Jamestown falls to 8-4. Dordt is now in fourth place in the GPAC as Morningside leads with a 10-2 GPAC record.
Dordt is 14-4 overall and it's the seventh-straight win for the Defenders. Jamestown falls to 12-5.
Dordt shot 50.7 percent (31-of-61) for the game and hit 12 out of 24 3-pointers.
Cade Bleeker led the Defenders with 18 points and Jacob Vis had 17 points. Bryce Coppock came off the bench and had 16 points and four assists as he was 7-of-8 from the free throw line and made all three of his 3-pointers. Garrett Franken added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Jesse Jansma had eight points and four assists. Ben Gesink had four steals.
For Jamestown, Mason Walters had 18 points in the loss.
JAMESTOWN 69, DORDT WOMEN 58: Jamestown held the Dordt women's basketball team to only seven points in the second quarter for a 14-point halftime lead.
Dordt cut the lead to seven points going into the fourth quarter but couldn't slow down Jamestown in the fourth quarter as the Jimmies scored 26 points to hold off the Defenders for a 69-58 victory on Thursday.
The loss snaps Dordt's five-game winning streak. The Defenders are now 10-7 overall and 9-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Defenders are four games back of Morningside now and are in fourth-place in the GPAC.
Jamestown improves to 10-6 overall and 7-6 in the GPAC, tied for seventh in the conference.
Dordt held Jamestown to 39 percent shooting and only five 3-pointers in the game to go along with 18 turnovers, but the Defenders only shot 32.8 percent and had 20 turnovers.
Karly Gustafson led Dordt with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench. Bailey Beckman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Ashtyn Veerbeek had a double-double with 13 poitns, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Erika Feenstra had six rebounds.
For Jamestown, Kia Tower and Noelle Josephson each had 16 points.
DRAKE WOMEN 90, INDIANA STATE 40: With a four-point lead after the first quarter, Drake outscored Indiana State 26-3 in the second to take control of the game. The Bulldogs held the Sycamores to 21 points in the second half to complete the 90-40 victory on Friday.
Drake improves to 6-6 overall and 4-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Indiana State falls to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the MVC.
Maddie Monahan led the Bulldogs with 17 points and five assists and Maggie Blair had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Grace Berg added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Monica Burich had 12 points and eight rebounds. Allie Woolridge had nine reboundsd and Courtney Bekcer had seven. Kierra Collier added seven assists and Maggie Neggard dished out four assists.