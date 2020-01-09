COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt men upset Mount Marty

DORDT 107, MOUNT MARTY 82: The Dordt men's basketball team scored 51 points in the first half and stayed hot in the second half, adding 56 more points, and outpaced No. 23 Mount Marty to pick up a 107-82 victory on Wednesday.

Dordt improved to 14-5 overall and 6-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty fell to 14-4 overall and 6-3 in the GPAC.

While Mount Marty shot 48.5 percent (32-of-66) in the game and hit 14 3-pointers, Dordt countered that by shooting a blistering 62.1 percent (41-of-66) from the field and also hit 14 3-pointers. Dordt also outrebounded Mount Marty 39 to 24.

Garrett Franken led five Dordt players in double-figures with a game-high 23 points. He was 10-of-14 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists and three steals. Jesse Jansma made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and five assists. Ben Gesink also hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points and six rebounds. Cade Bleeker had 12 points and eight rebounds and Chad Barkema had 11 points. Chandler Brunsting had five assists.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 73, NORTHWESTERN 69: Northwestern had a seven-point lead with 14:31 left in the game against No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan but the No. 19 Red Raiders' advantage was cut to one with 9:42 left. Still Northwestern led with five minutes left.