COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt men, women sweep Midland

With Wayne State down 72-70 and the Beavers trying to run the closing seconds off, Norling forced a turnover and drove the length of the floor and wsa fouled as she hit a game-tying lay up. She converted on the free throw that followed and Minot State missed a last-second shot to end the contest.

The Beavers had gone ahead with 51 seconds left on a 3-point shot from Bethany Theodore, who led MSU with 23 points.

Wayne State, which lost in overtime to Mary 83-81 on a last-second shot Friday, hiked its record to 15-7 overall and 10-6 in the NSIC. The Wildcats had five players score in double digits led Josey Ryan who had 16. Norling chipped in with 13 while Kylie Hammer, Haley Vesey and Brittan Bongartz each had 10.

LUTHER 80, BUENA VISTA 65: The Norse stayed tied atop the American Rivers Conference standings after holding off a determined Beaver squad in Decorah Saturday.

Luther is knotted up with Wartburg and Loras at 9-2 for the ARC leadership after winning for the 11th time in 13 outings. Madi Spencer and Sarah Holtz each scored 18 ponts to lead the Norce and Holtz also had 10 rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}