COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt men, women sweep Midland

FREMONT, Neb. -- Erika Feenstra netted a game-high 19 points to pace No. 9 Dordt in their Great Plains Athletic Conference win, 90-82, over Midland in women's basketball action in Midland, Neb. Saturday.
Bailey Beckman also had 15 poinst for Dordt, now 20-4 overall and 12-4 in MRAC play. The Defenders led 47-36 at the half.
Amanda Hansen scored 18 points to top Midland (8-16 overall and 4-12 GPAC).
HASTINGS 82, NORTHWESTERN 71: Northwestern had a one-point lead against No. 2-ranked Hastings on Saturday but a 21-point third quarter gave Hastings the lead. Hastings pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 82-71 victory.
Northwestern falls to 12-9 overall and Hastings remained undefeated at 24-0.
Northwestern was held to 39 percent (23-of-59) shooting in the loss and had 18 turnovers.
Sammy Blum hit three 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders and Alexis Toering had 12 points and eight rebounds. Taylor VanderVelde had nine rebounds.
WAYNE STATE 73, MINOT STATE 72: Erin Norling's steal and traditional 3-point play with seven seconds left in regulation gave the Wildcats a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win in a game played at Rice Auditorium Saturday afternoon.
With Wayne State down 72-70 and the Beavers trying to run the closing seconds off, Norling forced a turnover and drove the length of the floor and wsa fouled as she hit a game-tying lay up. She converted on the free throw that followed and Minot State missed a last-second shot to end the contest.
The Beavers had gone ahead with 51 seconds left on a 3-point shot from Bethany Theodore, who led MSU with 23 points.
Wayne State, which lost in overtime to Mary 83-81 on a last-second shot Friday, hiked its record to 15-7 overall and 10-6 in the NSIC. The Wildcats had five players score in double digits led Josey Ryan who had 16. Norling chipped in with 13 while Kylie Hammer, Haley Vesey and Brittan Bongartz each had 10.
LUTHER 80, BUENA VISTA 65: The Norse stayed tied atop the American Rivers Conference standings after holding off a determined Beaver squad in Decorah Saturday.
Luther is knotted up with Wartburg and Loras at 9-2 for the ARC leadership after winning for the 11th time in 13 outings. Madi Spencer and Sarah Holtz each scored 18 ponts to lead the Norce and Holtz also had 10 rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Buena Vista (1-18 overall and 0-10 ARC) trailed 42-34 at the half and pulled with within 54-48 early in the second half before the Norse went on a 7-1 run. Destiny Einerwold had a game-high 24 points while Erin Gerke added 13 and Nicole Lange came off the bench with 11.
MEN
DORDT 100, MIDLAND LUTHERAN 79: Garrett Franken had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Defenders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win over the Warriors in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.
Ben Gesink led Dordt with 20 points and Cade Bleeker added 19. Both Bleeker and Gesink both added nine rebounds for the Defenders (10-7 overall and 9-6 GPAC).
Emmanuel Bryson came off the bench to tally a game-high 21 points to lead Midland (7-14 overall and 3-11 GPAC). Dordt led 55-34 at the half and withstood and early second-half rally by the Warriors that cut the Dordt lead to 59-51 with just over 15 minutes to play.
NORTHWESTERN 76, HASTINGS 64: Trent Hilbrands scored 17 points to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Craig Sterk also had 14 points and Keegan Van Egdom 13 for Northwestern (16-9 overall and 8-6 GPAC). Jay Small had a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a 41-34 edge on the boards.
Hastings (13-12 overall and 6-9 GPAC) got 27 points from Bart Hiscock.
WAYNE STATE 71, MINOT STATE 62: The Wildcats got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Jordan Janssen and went on to win for the fourth straight time in Northern Sun Conference men's basketball action at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
The win gave Wayne State their 10th win of the season in 25 games and improved it to 7-9 in the NSIC. Al'Tavius Jackson also had 13 points while Nate Mohr had 12 and Nick Ferrarini 11. The Wildcats led 41-31 at the intermission.
Kyle Beisch scored 21 points for Minot State (10-12 overall and 4-12 NSIC).
LUTHER 87, BUENA VISTA 81: Gage Thompson scored a game-high 25 points to help the Norse spring an upset on the Beaver in a American Rivers Conference men's basketball game played in Decorah Saturday.
Luther improved to 7-13 overall and 3-8 in the ARC after the win. The Norse surged to a 41-31 halftime lead and survive a late BVU rally that saw it take the lead 79-78 following a 3-point shot by Michael Demers with 2:17 to play. A traditional 3-point play by Thompson with 2:01 left put Luther on top again and it never trailed after that.
The was the second straight for the Beavers (15-4 overall and 6-4 ARC). DJ McNeal came off the bench to tally 19 points for BVU while Dominic Sesma and Timothy Jeffries also had 16 each and Demers scored 14.