SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt University's Erika Feenstra and Rachel Evavold reached the 1,000-point career mark Friday in a 113-40 season-opening win against Waldorf at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Feenstra and Evavold are the first women to hit the milestone since Kara Van Dyke in 2014 and Brianna Spronk in 2013.
Feenstra ended up with 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the floor.
Evavold had 12 points and three rebounds.
All 14 Defenders players saw playing time, and each one scored at least a point.
The 113 points scored by Dordt's women tonight in the second most in a single game by a Dordt team. The Defenders scored 115 in the 2013-14 season against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Dordt shot 62 percent on the night.
You have free articles remaining.
DORDT MEN 100, WALDORF 63: The Defenders jumped out to an early lead, withstood a charge the visiting Waldorf Warriors midway through the first half and rolled to a 37 point win in its season opener on Friday night.
Waldorf briefly got the lead under 30 points but and 8-0 run with baskets by Garrett Franken and Chandler Brunsting put Dordt up 67-32 and it was never closer than 33 the rest of the game.
Jesse Jansma hit six 3-pointers en route to a 22-point night, and Garrett Franken was the only other Defenders player to reach double digits, as he had 11.
NORTHWESTERN MEN 144, OAK HILLS CHRISTIAN 44: Trenton De Haan led the Red Raiders with 20 points off the bench in the season-opening win.
There were eight Northwestern men who scored in double figures. Grant DeMeulenaere led the starters with 15 points, and he sunk three 3s.
Carter Cuvelier had 14 points.
The Red Raiders led at halftime, 69-26. They shot 66.7 percent from the floor.