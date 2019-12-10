COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt women pull away from Bellevue in the second half

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt shot a blistering 57.6 percent (19-of-33) from the field in the second half and that allowed the Defenders to stretch a two-point halftime lead to 22 points by the end of the game as the fifth-ranked Dordt women's basketball took down a receiving votes Bellevue 94-72 on Tuesday.

Dordt improved to 13-1 on the season and Bellevue fell to 7-5 on the season.

The 57.6 percent second half allowed Dordt to finish the game shooting 50 percent (32-of-64) and the Defenders held Bellevue to 31 percent (9-of-29) percent shooting after the Bruins shot 57.1 percent (16-of-28) in the first half. Bellevue also turned the ball over 19 times.

Karly Gustafson earned a start for Dordt and was 7-of-10 from the field with 20 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Erika Feenstra finished with 17 points and six rebounds and Ebby Prewitt had four assists. Mya Chielewski had six points and four steals off the bench and Payton Harmsen had nine points as she hit three 3-pointers.

BRIAR CLIFF 86, GRAND VIEW 71: Charger freshman Connor Groves scored a game-high 24 points to lead Briar Cliff past the Vikings in a non-conference men's basketball game played at Newman Flanagan Center Tuesday.