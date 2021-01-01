COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt women pull away from DWU in second half

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- After trailing by a point at halfitme, the Dordt women's basketball team put together a 21-point third quarter to take the lead against Dakota Wesleyan. The Defenders went on to beat the Tigers 70-60 on Thursday.

Dort improved to 7-6 overall and 6-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU falls to 5-5 overall and 3-5 overall.

Bailey Beckman led the Defenders with 15 points and four assists and Ashtyn Veerbeek had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Erika Feenstra added 14 points as she was 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Baylee Tetzlaff had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Jordyn Winterfeld had four steals.

Dordt shot only 36.4 percent in the game but held DWU to only 38.8 percent shooting and 6-of-22 from behind the arc.

NORTHWESTERN MEN 98, PRESENTATION 64: Northwestern scored 53 points in the first half, doubling-up Presentation's output. The Red Raiders kept cruising in the second half and picked up a 98-64 win over Presentation on Wednesday.

Northwestern improved to 10-4 with the win. Presentation fell to 3-10.

Northwestern shot 54.5 percent (36-of-66) in the game and hit 17 3-pointers.