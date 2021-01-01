COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt women pull away from DWU in second half

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- After trailing by a point at halfitme, the Dordt women's basketball team put together a 21-point third quarter to take the lead against Dakota Wesleyan. The Defenders went on to beat the Tigers 70-60 on Thursday.
Dort improved to 7-6 overall and 6-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU falls to 5-5 overall and 3-5 overall.
Bailey Beckman led the Defenders with 15 points and four assists and Ashtyn Veerbeek had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Erika Feenstra added 14 points as she was 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Baylee Tetzlaff had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Jordyn Winterfeld had four steals.
Dordt shot only 36.4 percent in the game but held DWU to only 38.8 percent shooting and 6-of-22 from behind the arc.
NORTHWESTERN MEN 98, PRESENTATION 64: Northwestern scored 53 points in the first half, doubling-up Presentation's output. The Red Raiders kept cruising in the second half and picked up a 98-64 win over Presentation on Wednesday.
Northwestern improved to 10-4 with the win. Presentation fell to 3-10.
Northwestern shot 54.5 percent (36-of-66) in the game and hit 17 3-pointers.
Trent Hilbrands hit seven 3-pointers as he finished with 25 points and three assists to lead Northwestern. Alex Van Kalsbeek had 13 points and nine rebounds, four offensive, and Craig Sterk and Isaac Heyer each scored 11 points. Sterk added five rebounds and Heyer added seven boards. Jay Small had six points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Matt Onken had nine points and five assists off the bench and Grant DeMeulenaere added nine points.
DRAKE WOMEN 71, BRADLEY 56: Led by an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double from Monica Burich, the Drake University women's basketball team defeated Bradley 71-56 Friday afternoon in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Drake (3-5, 1-0 MVC) broke open a tight game with a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter that saw Drake's defense hold Bradley more than four minutes without a field goal. The Bulldogs limited Bradley (4-4, 0-1 MVC) to just 28.8 percent shooting and limited the Braves' second-leading scorer, Gabi Haack, to only five points on 1-of-12 shooting. Lasha Petree led the Braves with 14 points in the loss.
The pivotal 13-0 run turned a 55-51 game into a 68-51 Bulldog advantage capped by five straight points from Sarah Beth Gueldner off the bench, ending with a three-pointer with 3:48 left in the contest. Burich and Kierra Collier started the run with back-to-back three-pointers. Three of the Bulldogs' five three-pointers on the day came during that run. Grace Berg also helped keep the spurt going with a pair of steals and a basket of her own. Berg finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to nearly record a double-double.