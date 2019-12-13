COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Erin Norling leads Wayne State women to win

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Wayne State got 22 points and a dozen rebounds from Erin Norling and shot over 50 percent from the field in an 87-82 Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win over Bemidji State Friday.

THe Wildcats trailed 47-41 at the half but rallied after the intermission to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in NSIC play. Kylie Hammer and Halley Busse also had 13 points while Brittany Bongartz had 12 points and Autumn Mlinar 11 for Wayne State.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The game was tied at 79-79 in the final minutes but Norling hit a 3-point shot with 40 seconds left the give the Wildcats the lead for good.

Taylor Bray had 21 points to lead the Beavers (4-4 overall and 1-3 NSIC).

BEMIDJI STATE 90, WAYNE STATE 61: The Beavers went on a run over the final 10 minutes of the first half to take a 44-24 halftime lead and went on a record a Northern Sun Conference boys basketball win over the Wildcats in a game played in Bemidiji, Minn. Friday.

Nick Wagner had 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Bemidji State (4-3 overall and 1-2 NSIC). Jordan Janssen had 12 points to lead Wayne State (5-7 overall and 2-2 NSIC). Nate Mohr and Al'Tavius Jackson also had 11 points and Nick Ferraini 10 for the Wildcats, who play at Minnesota Crookson Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0