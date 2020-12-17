COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hannah Sjerven has 30-20 game as USD beats Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. -- South Dakota seniors Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable had career highs as the Coyotes downed Bradley 84-68 on the road inside Renaissance Coliseum Thursday afternoon. Senior Chloe Lamb scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter in the landmark game for the senior starting trio.
Sjerven scored a career high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 21 rebounds for a stellar performance inside. She is the only Division I player to record a 30-20 game so far this season. She also became the first Coyote with a 30-20 game since Mandy Koupal in 2003. The last Coyote to even reach 15 boards in a game was Margaret McCloud in 2014.
Sjerven finished 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the floor and blocked four shots on the other end. Her inside presence opened up the floor for Coyote shooters to drain a season-high 13 triples.
Korngable’s career high 24 points came efficiently on 9-of-11 shooting (81.8 percent) from the floor. She made five of the Coyotes’ 3-pointers.
Lamb eclipsed 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer during the first quarter. She was the third Coyote in double-figures on the day with 18 points. She added five 3-pointers to USD’s tally, pulled down six boards and dished out three assists.
The only other Coyote to score more than a point on the day was freshman Morgan Hansen. She came off the bench and knocked down three second-half 3-pointers.
The game stayed within two possessions for most of the first half as USD led 41-38 at the break. The Coyotes used an 18-2 run midway through the third quarter, sparked by nine points from Sjerven, to grow its lead to 62-47. USD outscored Bradley by six in the final frame, with its largest lead of 16 coming in the final score.
Bradley (3-3) has won every other game during its nonconference slate. The Braves were led by preseason all-Missouri Valley picks Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree with 24 and 23 points, respectively.
South Dakota recorded its best shooting performance of the season, making 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the floor and 56.5 percent (13-of-23) from beyond the arc.
Led by Sjerven’s monster game on the glass, the Coyotes outrebounded Bradley 41-28.
South Dakota also committed just eight turnovers – two of which were offensive fouls – in the game. The Coyotes rank in the top-five nationally for fewest turnovers per game and have committed less than 10 in four of five games.
The Coyotes’ road trip continues at Oklahoma on Sunday with a 2 p.m. tip-off in Norman.
UCONN 80, CREIGHTON WOMEN 47: The Creighton women's basketball team suffered a 80-47 defeat to #3 Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The loss dropped the Bluejays to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in BIG EAST play, while UConn moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference action.
The Bluejays struggled offensively in the opening half, trailing 36-12 at the break. Creighton, however, were able to bounce back with a stronger performance in the third and fourth quarters.
The difference on the offensive end in the second half was Creighton's ability to connect from long range, going 0-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first two quarters and 7-of-18 (38.9%) in the second half.
One of the bright spots for Creighton came midway through the third quarter when senior Temi Carda connected for a trey, pushing her over the 1,000-point mark. She closed the game with seven points, giving her 1,004 points in her Bluejay career.
Freshman Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 11 points, while fellow freshman Molly Mogensen finished with eight points. Four Huskies finished in double figures, led by 24 points from Olivia Nelson-Ododa and 15 from Christyn Williams.
Creighton returns to the court on Saturday, Dec. 19 as the Bluejays face Villanova at 12:00 pm in a road contest.
NEBRASKA MEN 110, DOANE 64: (AP) -- Dalano Banton had a triple-double to lead Nebraska to a 110-64 victory over NAIA-member Doane on Thursday night.
Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and matched a career-best with 10 assists. He also blocked three shots, and has reached double figure scoring in each game this season.
Teddy Allen, who entered sixth in the Big Ten in scoring, had 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Nebraska (4-3). Yvan Ouedraogo had career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kobe Webster added 12 points.
Trevor Lakes chipped in 12 points, on four 3-pointers, in his Nebraska debut. A 6-7 senior transfer from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes was declared eligible following Wednesday's NCAA ruling allowing sit-out transfers to play without losing a season of eligibility. He totaled nearly 1,000 career points and 400 rebounds at Indianapolis.
Joe Burt and Trey Winkler scored 11 points apiece for Doane, which replaced Florida A&M on the Cornhuskers' schedule.
Nebraska jumped out on a 31-19 run, capped by Allen's 3-pointer, and led 57-26 at the break. All eleven players scored for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska is scheduled to open its Big Ten Conference schedule at Wisconsin on Tuesday.
CREIGHTON MEN 94, ST. JOHN'S 76: Senior Damien Jefferson finished two assists shy of a triple-double, helping the Jays fend off a feisty St. John’s team in a 94-76 bounce-back win Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena.
CU led the whole way after a fast start, but it wasn’t always comfortable. The Johnnies put together a couple strong surges, particularly at the first half’s midway point and early in the second.
But No. 9 Creighton (5-2, 1-1) had the answer. Often, it was a play created by Jefferson — or a big shot made by junior guard Marcus Zegarowski, who scored a team-high 20 points and went 6 of 7 from behind the arc.
Zegarowski nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening moments of the second half after St. John’s pulled within two points. The Johnnies (5-4, 0-3) made another push, pulling with 52-50 at the 14:25 mark. But then Jefferson took over.
He found freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner for a bucket. Two possessions later, he worked into the paint and dished to transfer Alex O’Connell, who guided in a floater for one of his three buckets in his CU debut.
Jefferson’s putback and driving layup a few minutes later extended Creighton’s lead to 66-52. The Jays stretched that advantage to as many as 23 points. Jefferson ended the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Five different CU players finished in double figures. The Jays shot 56.7% from the floor for the game, including 68.8% in the second half. They had 23 assists on 38 made shots.
The win was an important one for Creighton, which lost 89-84 to Marquette Monday. CU’s scheduled to play at UConn Sunday.
-- Jon Nyatawa, Omaha World Herald
