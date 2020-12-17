COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hannah Sjerven has 30-20 game as USD beats Bradley

The game stayed within two possessions for most of the first half as USD led 41-38 at the break. The Coyotes used an 18-2 run midway through the third quarter, sparked by nine points from Sjerven, to grow its lead to 62-47. USD outscored Bradley by six in the final frame, with its largest lead of 16 coming in the final score.

Bradley (3-3) has won every other game during its nonconference slate. The Braves were led by preseason all-Missouri Valley picks Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

South Dakota recorded its best shooting performance of the season, making 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the floor and 56.5 percent (13-of-23) from beyond the arc.

Led by Sjerven’s monster game on the glass, the Coyotes outrebounded Bradley 41-28.

South Dakota also committed just eight turnovers – two of which were offensive fouls – in the game. The Coyotes rank in the top-five nationally for fewest turnovers per game and have committed less than 10 in four of five games.

The Coyotes’ road trip continues at Oklahoma on Sunday with a 2 p.m. tip-off in Norman.

UCONN 80, CREIGHTON WOMEN 47: The Creighton women's basketball team suffered a 80-47 defeat to #3 Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 17.