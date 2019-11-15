COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Iowa's Luka Garza scores 30 points to beat Oral Roberts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored a career-high 30 points and Jack Nunge broke out of his scoring drought to start the season as Iowa defeated Oral Roberts 87-74.
Garza, whose scored 25 on three difference occasions, had 18 points in the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 55-40 halftime lead.
Nunge, who took a redshirt season last year, finished with 14 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds, matching Garza. Nunge, a starter in the first three games, had just two points in the Hawkeyes’ first two games and had missed all five of his field-goal attempts. He started this game by missing a layup on Iowa’s opening possession, then responded by hitting four of his next six shots.
Iowa (2-1) led by as much as 21 points in the second half before Oral Roberts (1-3) rallied to get to within 82-74 with 1:34 to play. But a layup by Joe Wieskamp and a 3-pointer by Jordan Bohannon provided the final margin.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN 82, ST. OLAF 73: Destiny Einerwold scored 27 points and Erin Gerke 20 to lead the Beavers to a win in a women's basketball game at the St. Benedict Tournament Friday evening.
Gerke also had six rebounds and four assists to lead BVU in each category. The Beavers, who were playing in their season opener, plays host College of St. Benedict Saturday.
BUENA VISTA MEN 87, WESTMINSTER 54: The outscored the Bluejays 40-18 in the second half to pull away for a win in A-R-C / SLIAC Challenge men's basketball game played in Storm Lake Friday.
DJ McNeal had 23 points, Timothy Jeffries 16 and Dominic Sesma 14 for Buena Vista (2-0). Brendan Gary also had eight points and nine rebounds for BVU (3-0). The Beaver will take on Fontbonne in another A-R-C / SLIAC Challenge game Saturday at 2 p.m.
Simpson defeated Fontbonne 84-79 in the opening game of the Challenge Friday.