COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Iowa's Luka Garza scores 30 points to beat Oral Roberts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored a career-high 30 points and Jack Nunge broke out of his scoring drought to start the season as Iowa defeated Oral Roberts 87-74.

Garza, whose scored 25 on three difference occasions, had 18 points in the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 55-40 halftime lead.

Nunge, who took a redshirt season last year, finished with 14 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds, matching Garza. Nunge, a starter in the first three games, had just two points in the Hawkeyes’ first two games and had missed all five of his field-goal attempts. He started this game by missing a layup on Iowa’s opening possession, then responded by hitting four of his next six shots.

Iowa (2-1) led by as much as 21 points in the second half before Oral Roberts (1-3) rallied to get to within 82-74 with 1:34 to play. But a layup by Joe Wieskamp and a 3-pointer by Jordan Bohannon provided the final margin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUENA VISTA WOMEN 82, ST. OLAF 73: Destiny Einerwold scored 27 points and Erin Gerke 20 to lead the Beavers to a win in a women's basketball game at the St. Benedict Tournament Friday evening.