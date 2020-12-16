COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown sweeps Briar Cliff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The Briar Cliff women's basketball team fell behind early to Jamestown and couldn't pull itself out of the early hole as the Chargers dropped their second game in a row, 78-62 to Jamestown on Tuesday.

Briar Cliff only shot 27.4 percent in the loss with 19 turnovers as Jamestown shot 56.4 percent.

Briar Cliff falls to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference as the Chargers are tied with Midland and Concordia for second. Jamestown is 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the GPAC.

Konnor Sudmann had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss and Payton Slaughter had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, five on the offensive end. Kennedy Benne had 10 points and Madelyn Deitchler had eight points and six rebounds.

BRIAR CLIFF MEN 74, JAMESTOWN 57: After going into halftime with a one-point lead, Briar Cliff's offense went cold in the second, scoring only 22 points, allowing Jamestown to go ahead and pull away for a 74-57 victory on Tuesday.

After shooting 53.9 percent in the first half, Briar Cliff only shot 37.5 percent in the second. Jamestown shot 53.1 percent in the second half and scored 21 points in the game off 17 Briar Cliff turnovers.