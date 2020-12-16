COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown sweeps Briar Cliff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The Briar Cliff women's basketball team fell behind early to Jamestown and couldn't pull itself out of the early hole as the Chargers dropped their second game in a row, 78-62 to Jamestown on Tuesday.
Briar Cliff only shot 27.4 percent in the loss with 19 turnovers as Jamestown shot 56.4 percent.
Briar Cliff falls to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference as the Chargers are tied with Midland and Concordia for second. Jamestown is 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the GPAC.
Konnor Sudmann had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss and Payton Slaughter had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, five on the offensive end. Kennedy Benne had 10 points and Madelyn Deitchler had eight points and six rebounds.
BRIAR CLIFF MEN 74, JAMESTOWN 57: After going into halftime with a one-point lead, Briar Cliff's offense went cold in the second, scoring only 22 points, allowing Jamestown to go ahead and pull away for a 74-57 victory on Tuesday.
After shooting 53.9 percent in the first half, Briar Cliff only shot 37.5 percent in the second. Jamestown shot 53.1 percent in the second half and scored 21 points in the game off 17 Briar Cliff turnovers.
BCU falls to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown is 9-3 overall and stays in the GPAC race with a 5-2 record.
Quinten Vasa and Ethan Freidel each had 11 points and Jaden Kleinhesselink had four assists. Conner Groves added three steals.
IOWA STATE WOMEN 67, UNI 61: AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (4-3, 1-0 Big 12) defeated UNI (3-3), 67-61, on Tuesday night at the McLeod Center. The Cyclones were able to grind out a hard-fought victory on the road, holding the Panthers to 35.1 percent shooting from the field, while forcing 18 turnovers on the night.
Freshman Lexi Donarski was 9-of-9 from the free throw line en route to a game-high 19 points, followed by 18 from senior Kristin Scott, who also had 11 rebounds for a double-double. Kylie Feuerbach joined them in double figures with 13 points.
Karli Rucker and Cynthia Wolf led the Panthers with 12 points each. Bree Gunnels added 11 points.
Rucker moved into the 16th spot on the All-Time Scoring list and passed the 1,100-point mark. She now has 1,106 points for her career and trails Kerry Dawson by 27 points for the 15th spot on the all-time scoring list with 1,133 points as a Panther.
KANSAS STATE 74, IOWA STATE MEN 65: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands was boxing out for the rebound. At the same time, his teammate Darlinstone Dubar was fighting for the rebound.
The problem was, Coleman-Lands was boxing out Dubar, who was trying to fight around him to get the rebound. The ball hit off their collective hands and went out of bounds.
There wasn’t a Kansas State player within 20 feet. The play happened right in front of Iowa State’s bench and no one on the bench or the floor audibly yelled, “Same team!” which is common when two teammates are going after the same rebound.
The Wildcats scored a layup on the ensuing in-bound play after the botched rebound.
That was Iowa State’s 74-65 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday in a nutshell.
The Cyclones had 13 first-half turnovers — point guard Rasir Bolton had five of them. To make matters worse, Kansas State only had five first-half steals, meaning eight of Iowa State’s first-half turnovers were unforced. Iowa State trailed by 14 at the half.
“It was a tough first half, again,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “Credit to Kansas State for coming in here ready and focused and winning the game in the first half.”
-- Ben Visser, For the Journal
SDSU WOMEN 87, DRAKE 73: South Dakota State women's basketball remains unbeaten at home after defeating Drake 87-73 Tuesday night at Frost Arena.
The Jacks, now 4-2 on the season, shot a season-best 53.8 percent from the field, recorded 23 assists and outscored Drake in the paint 48-36.
Myah Selland recorded her fourth-career double-double and second of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while dishing four assists. Tori Nelson followed with a season-high 18 points. Tylee Irwin tallied 14 points, while Lindsey Theuninck and Haley Greer added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Theuninck and Greer each added a team-high five assists.
