COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jamie Sale wins 500th game with Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College women's basketball coach Jamie Sale earned his 500th win with the program Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Mustangs defeated 87-53 at home against Doane.
The Mustangs (16-4, 10-2) jumped out to a 25-14 lead in the first quarter, and their first three made shots were 3-pointers. Sierra Mitchell hit two 3s and Sydney Hupp connected on a deep shot to start out on a 16-6 run.
Morningside dominated in the paint by outscoring the Tigers (1-16, 0-12) 42-16, and also scored 26 points off Doane's turnovers.
Sophia Peppers scored a game-high 24 points for the Mustangs, as she made nine of 13 shots. Hupp had 13 points and Mitchell scored 12.
MOUNT MARTY 67, NORTHWESTERN 65: A 10-2 Lancers run at the onset of the fourth quarter helped lead Mount Marty to a 67-65 come-from-behind win against 17th-ranked Northwestern College in a GPAC women's basketball match-up played Wednesday in Yankton, S.D.
Mount Marty's Jamie Tebben hit the go-ahead free throw with 3 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game.
Alexis Toering led Northwestern with 14 points.
Northwestern lost its third consecutive game and moves to 6-6 in the GPAC, 11-6 overall; the Lancers improve to 5-7 in the conference, 11-7 overall.
JAMESTOWN 71, BRIAR CLIFF 67 (OT): Jamestown outscored the Chargers 12-8 in the overtime period to gain its fifth GPAC win of the season.
Konnor Sudmann led the Chargers (5-14, 2-9) with 26 points, as she was 11-for-24. All 11 made shots were in 2-point range.
Madelyn Deitchler chipped in with 23 points, and she made 7 of 10 shots. She was also 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Jamestown outrebounded the Chargers 43-35.
Kia Tower led the Jimmies (11-7, 5-6) with 14 points.
DORDT 74, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 70: Dordt sophomore guard Mya Chmielewski led the Defenders with 17 points in the win.
Erika Feenstra scored 16 points.
The Defenders erased a seven-point deficit in the final 5:04 to get the win.
SIMPSON 83, BUENA VISTA 60: The Storm jumped out to a 26-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they didn't let the Beavers back within reach.
Simpson shot 31-for-71 from the floor and made 15 of 17 free throws.
Buena Vista, meanwhile, was 22-for-59 and was 6-for-24 from 3-point territory.
Destiny Einerwold led the Beavers with 15 points.
Bishop Heelan High School graduate Megan Todd scored eight points in the win, and Dakota Valley's Claire Johnson scored six points for Simpson College.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 68, DOANE 41: The Mustangs jumped out to a 32-9 to wallop the Tigers at home on Wednesday.
Zach Imig led the charge with 16 points. Tyler Borchers scored 12 and Trey Brown had 11 points.
Morningside held Doane to 15-for-56 from the floor.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 72, SOUTH DAKOTA 70: NDSU's Tyler Ward hit the game-winning layup with 1 second remaining to hold off the Coyotes' big second-half comeback.
The Coyotes trailed by as much as nine points to start the second half, but USD erased that deficit and tied the game with 3:58 to go.
Stanley Umude led the Coyotes with 23 points, and Tyler Hagedorn scored 21. Both men made nine field goals.
BUENA VISTA 87, SIMPSON 76: Michael Demers led the Beavers with 18 points.
Jake Thompson had a career high with 11 points off the bench.
The Beavers made 10 of 28 attempts from 3-point range, giving them 10 games this season with double-digit makes.
NORTHERN IOWA 88, VALPO 78: UNI's AJ Green took over his team’s offense with an incredible display on pull-up shot making early in the second half of an 88-78 come-from-behind men's basketball victory against Valparaiso on Wednesday inside the McLeod Center.
Green led the Panthers with 29 points and five 3-pointers. Senior Isaiah Brown moved over to the point guard role for a significant stretch and finished with 16 points, a career-high six assists, two steals and a block. Center Austin Phyfe added 15 points and eight rebounds.