COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jamie Sale wins 500th game with Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College women's basketball coach Jamie Sale earned his 500th win with the program Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Mustangs defeated 87-53 at home against Doane.

The Mustangs (16-4, 10-2) jumped out to a 25-14 lead in the first quarter, and their first three made shots were 3-pointers. Sierra Mitchell hit two 3s and Sydney Hupp connected on a deep shot to start out on a 16-6 run.

Morningside dominated in the paint by outscoring the Tigers (1-16, 0-12) 42-16, and also scored 26 points off Doane's turnovers.

Sophia Peppers scored a game-high 24 points for the Mustangs, as she made nine of 13 shots. Hupp had 13 points and Mitchell scored 12.

MOUNT MARTY 67, NORTHWESTERN 65: A 10-2 Lancers run at the onset of the fourth quarter helped lead Mount Marty to a 67-65 come-from-behind win against 17th-ranked Northwestern College in a GPAC women's basketball match-up played Wednesday in Yankton, S.D.

Mount Marty's Jamie Tebben hit the go-ahead free throw with 3 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game.

Alexis Toering led Northwestern with 14 points.