COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Luka Garza scores 41 in Iowa win, USD falls to Drake

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Luka Garza continues to make history.
The senior center scored 41 points and made 14-of-15 field goals, three 3-point field goals, and 10-of-12 free throws to lead the No. 5/6 University of Iowa men’s basketball team to a 103-76 rout of Southern on Friday afternoon on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Garza is now one of two Hawkeyes – along with John Johnson – to register two career 40 point games in school history. He scored 44 last season at Michigan.
Garza opened Iowa’s scoring with a 3-pointer – his first of the season – 49 seconds into the game.
Garza was a perfect 12-for-12 from the field in the first half en route to 36 points. It is believed to be the highest scoring half in school history. Garza just missed a double-double for the game, finishing with nine rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes.
Junior Joe Wieskamp was the only other Hawkeye in double digits with 16 points. He made five field goals – four 3-pointers – and had seven rebounds. Senior Jordan Bohannon had seven assists.
Iowa shot 54.8 percent from the field, making 34-of-62 field goals. Seven different Hawkeyes made a 3-pointer as the team finished 12-of-24 from long range and it was 23-of-31 from the free throw stripe. Iowa assisted on 27 of its 34 field goals.
Southern out-rebounded Iowa, 42-37, but the Jaguars committed 16 turnovers, which the Hawkeyes turned into 28 points. Iowa limited Southern to 38.6 percent shooting and a 7-of-21 night from 3-point range.
DRAKE 69, USD 53
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Shooting woes plagued South Dakota once again in their final game of the Little Apple Classic. The Coyotes shot 37.3 percent in an 69-53 loss to the Bulldogs. USD drops to 0-2 on the young season.
Redshirt-sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit recorded 14 points for the Coyotes while Stanley Umude paced the Yotes with 10 points and six rebounds. Xavier Fuller provided a spark off the bench for USD with eight points in 19 minutes of action.
Drake coming off a huge season opening victory over the host Kansas State, picked up their second win of the season. The Bulldogs shot 43.5 percent from the field and had three players reach double figures in Joseph Yesufu (14), ShanQuan Hemphill (13) and Garrett Sturtz (13). The Bulldogs connected on seven 3-pointers compared to the Coyotes two.
The Coyotes battled back and forth with Drake for the majority of the first half even taking a 20-19 lead with just over three minutes left to play in the opening half. USD then went ice cold and the Bulldogs took advantage ending the half on an 11-0 run to take a 30-20 lead into the intermission.
From there the Coyotes struggled offensively trailing by as many as 23 points before falling 69-53.
As a team, the Coyotes grabbed 33 rebounds and turned the ball over 12 times. The Yotes once again struggled from deep only connecting on 2-of-14 shots for 14.3 percent on the afternoon.
A few more Coyotes earned their first points in a uniform with Brady Heiman recording two points and Kanon Koster recording three points.
For the Bulldogs, they grabbed 42 rebounds and recorded 36 points in the paint. Drake utilized their bench often and received 37 points from it on the afternoon.
South Dakota faces Nebraska on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
UTAH STATE 82, UNI 71
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The UNI men's basketball team moved to 0-3 on the season following an 82-71 loss to the Aggies of Utah State.
The Panthers took a 40-39 lead into halftime led by four three pointers by sophomore James Betz. The Panthers shot 38% (14-37) from the field while knocking down 9 of the teams 22 three-point attempts.
AJ Green added 10 points in the opening 20 minutes with senior Tywhon Pickford hauling in 7 rebounds and Antwan Kimmons recording 3 assists.
The Panthers w outscored 43-31 in the second half to drop the third game of the season. The Aggies outrebounded the Panthers, hauling in 43 rebounds to the Panthers 33. The Panthers shot 36% (25-69) from the field while the Aggies connected on 46% (26-56) of their shots from the field
AJ Green finished with a team high 24 points going 9-23 from the field with 4 made three pointers. Tywhon Pickford finished one-point shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and 9 points. Antwan Kimmons dished out 4 assists and Nate Heise recorded a team high 2 blocks.
