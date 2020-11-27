COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Luka Garza scores 41 in Iowa win, USD falls to Drake

Southern out-rebounded Iowa, 42-37, but the Jaguars committed 16 turnovers, which the Hawkeyes turned into 28 points. Iowa limited Southern to 38.6 percent shooting and a 7-of-21 night from 3-point range.

DRAKE 69, USD 53

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Shooting woes plagued South Dakota once again in their final game of the Little Apple Classic. The Coyotes shot 37.3 percent in an 69-53 loss to the Bulldogs. USD drops to 0-2 on the young season.

Redshirt-sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit recorded 14 points for the Coyotes while Stanley Umude paced the Yotes with 10 points and six rebounds. Xavier Fuller provided a spark off the bench for USD with eight points in 19 minutes of action.

Drake coming off a huge season opening victory over the host Kansas State, picked up their second win of the season. The Bulldogs shot 43.5 percent from the field and had three players reach double figures in Joseph Yesufu (14), ShanQuan Hemphill (13) and Garrett Sturtz (13). The Bulldogs connected on seven 3-pointers compared to the Coyotes two.