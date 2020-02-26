COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside women beat Northwestern in overtime

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern, which is fighting for a spot in the NAIA National Tournament, led for most of the fourth quarter and had d four-point lead with 2:51 left in the game against eighth-ranked Morningside in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
Northwestern only scored two more points for the rest of the quarter, though. A minute later, Sydney Hupp, who became the 11th player to score more than 1,500 points in her Morningside career, scored and then 30 seconds later, Taylor Rodenburgh scored to tie the game at 74. Morningside toot the lead with a layup by Hupp with 54 seconds left.
Northwestern tied it up again with a bucket by Alexis Toering with 44 seconds left. Neither team could get the winning bucket, sending the game to overtime.
Sierra Mitchell made a free throw to start overtime and the Mustangs led for the entire extra period. Morningside went on a 5-0 run to start overtime and went on to beat Northwestern 90-87 on Wednesday.
Northwestern cut the lead to two points but Sophia Peppers made two free throws for a four-point lead again. Toering got a quick bucket with five seconds left but Peppers made another free throw for a three-point lead to seal the game.
Morningside improves to 23-8 overall and travels to No. 2-seed Hastings on Saturday. Northwestern falls to 17-11.
Rodenburgh came off the bench to lead the Mustangs with a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. She was 8-of-12 from the field. Hupp was 11-of-15 from the field and also had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Peppers had 13 points and six rebounds. Jordyn Moser had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Faith Meyer had 10 points and three steals off the bench.
Brew Schuiteman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four assists and Taylor VanderVelde had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Toering had a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals and Sammy Blum had 13 points and three steals. Emilee Danner had eight points and six rebounds and Jada Cunningham had seven points and five assists.
DORDT 75, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 55: No. 14 Dordt fell behind by five points going into halftime after only scoring 11 points in the second quarter but the Defenders took control of the second half against No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
Dordt scored 28 points in the second quarter and held the Tigers to only 11 points to build a double-digit lead. Dordt then held DWU to six points in the fourth quarter and went on to win 75-55.
You have free articles remaining.
Dordt improves to 24-7 on the season and advances to play at Concordia, the top seed in the tournament, on Saturday. DWU falls to 20-11.
Dordt shot 60.9 percent (14-of-23) in the second half and 46.3 percent (23-of-54) for the game. After shooting 50 percent (22-of-52) in the first half, Dordt held DWU to only 31.8 percent (7-of-22) in the second half and forced 18 turnovers total.
Jordyn Van Maanen led Dordt with 17 points and three assists and Erika Feenstra had 16 points and six rebounds. Karly Gustafson came off the bench and scored nine points and had seven rebounds and Mya Chmielewski had three steals.
ST. CLOUD STATE 75, WAYNE STATE 62: Wayne State gave up 26 points in the first quarter and even though the Wildcats cut St. Cloud State's lead to three points going into halftime, WSC couldn't keep up with SCSU in the second half as the Huskies outscored the Wildcats by 10 points after the half for a 75-62 win in the Northern Sun Conference tournament.
Wayne State's season ends with a 16-13 record.
Erin Norling hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Autumn Mlinar had 11 points and six rebounds. Halley Busse had seven points, four assists and four steals and Josey Ryan had five points, five rebounds and four assists. Kylie Hammer had five points and four assists.
Men
MSU MOORHEAD 69, WAYNE STATE 65: The game was tied at six with 2:22 left. It took almost two minutes for either Wayne State or MSU Moorhead to score again.
Wayne State turned the ball over and missed a 3-pointer in that stretch but couldn't take the lead. MSU Moorhead scored with 37 seconds left on a layup by Dane Zimmer and then two free throws with 21 seconds left by Bryce Irsfeld put the Dragons up by four.
That was enough to hold off Wayne State for a 69-65 win on Wednesday in the Northern Sun Conference tournament.
Wayne State ends its season witha 10-22 record.
Jordan Janssen had a double-double in the loss with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and Nick Ferrarini hit three 3-pointers and finished witih 15 points. Ben Dentlinger had 14 points and six rebounds and Nat eMohr had 11 points.