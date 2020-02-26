COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside women beat Northwestern in overtime

Rodenburgh came off the bench to lead the Mustangs with a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. She was 8-of-12 from the field. Hupp was 11-of-15 from the field and also had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Peppers had 13 points and six rebounds. Jordyn Moser had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Faith Meyer had 10 points and three steals off the bench.

Brew Schuiteman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four assists and Taylor VanderVelde had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Toering had a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals and Sammy Blum had 13 points and three steals. Emilee Danner had eight points and six rebounds and Jada Cunningham had seven points and five assists.

DORDT 75, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 55: No. 14 Dordt fell behind by five points going into halftime after only scoring 11 points in the second quarter but the Defenders took control of the second half against No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Dordt scored 28 points in the second quarter and held the Tigers to only 11 points to build a double-digit lead. Dordt then held DWU to six points in the fourth quarter and went on to win 75-55.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}