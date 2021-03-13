COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mustangs advance with win over Thomas More

BETHEL 76, NORTHWESTERN 69: Bethel got a combined 51 points from Clifford Byrd II and Jaylon Scott and upended the Raiders in an NAIA Opening Round men's basketball final held in Wichita, Kan. Saturday.

Craig Sterk had 18 points to lead the Raiders while Isaac Heyer added 16 points, Alex Van Kalsbeek 14 points and Jay Small 13 points. Van Kalsbeek and Heyer each had nine rebounds.

Northwestern trailed 45-32 at the break but got back into the game closing to within 67-66 after a Van Kalsbeek shot in the lane with 5:05 to go. Bethel answered with a 6-0 run of its own and was able to keep at least a two possession lead the rest of the way.

DUBUQUE 78 BUENA VISTA 64: Buena Vista saw a 14-point lead melt away as the Spartans rallied for a win in the final round of the American Rivers Conference men's basketball tournament in Dubuque Saturday.

The Beavers held a 43-29 lead after a 3-pointer by Zane Neubaum 2:41 before the intermission but the Peacocks tallied the final nine points of the first half to trail 43-38.