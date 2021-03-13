COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mustangs advance with win over Thomas More

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Kentucky — Morningside scored the final seven points of the game to hold off Thomas More 64-55 on its home court in a NAIA Men's basketball Opening Round final game played in Crestview Hills, Kentucky Saturday.
Morningside advances to the NAIA National Championship tournament, which will be held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City starting March 18.
Up by 57-55 with under two minutes to play, Trey Powers hit a 2-point shot with 1:34 to go to put Morningside ahead by four points.
After St. Thomas More was off the mark on a 3-points shot with 1:09 left, Tyler Varina hit a trey to hike the lead to 62-55 and a pair of Zach Imig free throws with 22 seconds remaining wrapped up the scoring.
Morningside had to rally after a slow start saw it down 10 points late in the opening half before closing to within 32-24 at the break.
Trey Brown had 10 points in each half to lead the Mustangs with a game-high 20 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Will Pottebaum also had 13 points and Varina chipped in 11 points for Morningside.
The Saints, playing with a squad that had just six players hit the court, were led by Ryan Batte who had 19 points. Thomas More was coming off a 68-55 opening round win over Union Friday.
BETHEL 76, NORTHWESTERN 69: Bethel got a combined 51 points from Clifford Byrd II and Jaylon Scott and upended the Raiders in an NAIA Opening Round men's basketball final held in Wichita, Kan. Saturday.
Craig Sterk had 18 points to lead the Raiders while Isaac Heyer added 16 points, Alex Van Kalsbeek 14 points and Jay Small 13 points. Van Kalsbeek and Heyer each had nine rebounds.
Northwestern trailed 45-32 at the break but got back into the game closing to within 67-66 after a Van Kalsbeek shot in the lane with 5:05 to go. Bethel answered with a 6-0 run of its own and was able to keep at least a two possession lead the rest of the way.
DUBUQUE 78 BUENA VISTA 64: Buena Vista saw a 14-point lead melt away as the Spartans rallied for a win in the final round of the American Rivers Conference men's basketball tournament in Dubuque Saturday.
The Beavers held a 43-29 lead after a 3-pointer by Zane Neubaum 2:41 before the intermission but the Peacocks tallied the final nine points of the first half to trail 43-38.
BVU built its cushion back up to 49-40 after back to back layups by Michael Demers and Jack Thompson in the opening two minutes of the second half. The Peacock chipped away gradually at the Beaver lead and eventually went ahead for good on Sam Kilburg's layup with 6:07 to play.
Dubuque ended a shortened season with a 14-0 record and were led in scoring by Patrick Mayfield who had 24 points.
Senior Michael Demers led the Beavers, sharing game high-scorers honors with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. Neubaum also had 10 points and was the only other double-digit scorer for Buena Vista.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CLARKE 95, NORTHWESTERN 78: The No. 8 ranked Pride trailed the Raiders midway through the third quarter but went on a 23-6 run over the final six minutes of the stanza en route to a win in in the championship game of NAIA Women's Basketball Opening Round in Omaha Saturday.
Northwestern held a 51-46 lead after a 3-point shot by Sammy Blum after leading 43-40 at the half. Clarke's run put it up 74-59 after three quarters and the Raiders were unable to get within double digits the rest of the way.
Nicole McDermott and Tina Ubl led the way for Clarke (22-2) with 16 points each while Makenna Haase had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
All five starters scored in double for Northwestern (18-11) with Molly Schany leading the was with 17 points. Alexis Toering and Taylor VandeVelde also added 11 points while Blum and Devyn Kemble had 10.