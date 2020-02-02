COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Naz Hillmon's career-high 30 sends Michigan past No. 18 Iowa women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joens, who entered the game as the Big 12's leading scorer, played just seven minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls. When she did return, the Mountaineers had built up a double-figure advantage that the Cyclones could not close until the final minute.

In defeat, ISU was led by Kristin Scott's 16 points, while Ines Nezerwa notched 13, her most in Big 12 play this season. Joens finished with 11 after only getting one in the first half, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 10.

UNI 77, VALPARAISO 70: Karli Rucker hit a three-pointer with just over a minute to play to break up a 22-11 Valparaiso run and help the Panthers hold on for the 77-70 win to stay undefeated at home.

Four players scored in double figures, led by Nicole Kroeger with a season-high 18. The win pushes the Panthers over .500 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Panthers had a strong contribution from the bench, outscoring the Crusaders 18-0 in that category. UNI also outscored Valparaiso 18-2 in fast-break points.

Along with Kroeger's 18 points, Rucker added 17, Kristina Cavey scored 12 and Abby Gerrits tallied 11. Rucker had a team-high five assists and Kroeger added three steals.