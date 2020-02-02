COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Naz Hillmon's career-high 30 sends Michigan past No. 18 Iowa women

MICHIGAN 78, IOWA 63: Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.
Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor and collected her seventh double-double this season.
The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season after four losses and their first victory over a Top 25 team since beating Iowa on Feb. 1 last year in Ann Arbor.
Amy Dilk added 14 points and six assists and Akienreh Johnson 11 points and seven rebounds for Michigan.
Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points, Kathleen Doyle added 14, Makenzie Meyer 13 and Amanda Ollinger 10 points with eight rebounds.
The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had a nine-game win streak snapped and dropped into a first-place tie with No. 23 Northwestern (9-2), a half-game ahead of No. 17 Maryland (8-3).
Hillmon scored the game's first two baskets, Dilk added another and the Wolverines led throughout. They were up by 19 midway through the third quarter and Iowa only got as close as eight with 1:46 left in the game before the Wolverines finished on a 9-2 run.
WEST VIRGINIA 79, IOWA STATE 71: Iowa State (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) could not overcome Ashley Joens' foul issues as the Cyclones fell to West Virginia (14-5, 4-4 Big 12) 79-71 Sunday afternoon at WVU Coliseum.
You have free articles remaining.
Joens, who entered the game as the Big 12's leading scorer, played just seven minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls. When she did return, the Mountaineers had built up a double-figure advantage that the Cyclones could not close until the final minute.
In defeat, ISU was led by Kristin Scott's 16 points, while Ines Nezerwa notched 13, her most in Big 12 play this season. Joens finished with 11 after only getting one in the first half, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 10.
UNI 77, VALPARAISO 70: Karli Rucker hit a three-pointer with just over a minute to play to break up a 22-11 Valparaiso run and help the Panthers hold on for the 77-70 win to stay undefeated at home.
Four players scored in double figures, led by Nicole Kroeger with a season-high 18. The win pushes the Panthers over .500 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Panthers had a strong contribution from the bench, outscoring the Crusaders 18-0 in that category. UNI also outscored Valparaiso 18-2 in fast-break points.
Along with Kroeger's 18 points, Rucker added 17, Kristina Cavey scored 12 and Abby Gerrits tallied 11. Rucker had a team-high five assists and Kroeger added three steals.
The Panthers were 25-62 (40.3%) from the field and 12-30 (43.3%) from the three-point line. UNI picked up a 39-31 edge on the boards.
DRAKE 80, LOYOLA 52: The Drake University women's basketball team led wire-to-wire against Loyola on Sunday afternoon, beating the Ramblers, 80-52, to extend its home winning streak to 16 games. The result marks the Bulldogs' 12th-straight victory over Loyola.
Becca Hittner tallied a game-high 17 points to bring her career total to 1,937, seventh-most in program history. Sara Rhine, who earlier this weekend became the fifth Drake women's player to eclipse 2,000 points for her career, recorded 14 points and a game-best nine rebounds.
After assisting on 31 of 33 made shots last game against Valparaiso, the Bulldogs dished 24 assists on 28 field goals against Loyola. Maddie Monahan led Drake with seven assists, one shy of the season-high she posted against Valparaiso. Nine Bulldogs recorded at least one assist.