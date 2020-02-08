COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan women hold off No. 7 Morningside

MITCHELL, S.D. — No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan was 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the final 48 seconds and went on to defeat No. 7 Morningside 95-93 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday.
With the score tied 88-88 and 48 seconds left, the Tigers' Kynedi Cheeseman hit two charity shows to put the DWU up two.
Sierra Mitchell answered with a lay-up six seconds later to tie the game back up for Morningside but Makaela Karst hit two more shots from the line with 26 seconds left to put the Tigers back up two
This time the Mustangs turned the ball over and Cheeseman and Rynn Osthus followed with two more free shots each to put DWU up four.
Morningside's Mitchell got her team back within two making the first of a two-shot foul with five seconds left but DWU was able to grab the rebound was missed and run out the final seconds.
Cheeseman had 28 points and Sarah Carr 22 to lead the Tigers, 18-8 overall and 11-7 GPAC. Mitchell had 27 points, while Peppers added 18, Sydney Hupp 17 and Taylor Rodenburgh 16 to lead the Mustangs (19-8 overall and 13-6 GPC).
NORTHWESTERN 82, DOANE 55: Northwestern shot 50 percent (35-of-70) from the field as the Red Raiders cruised to an 82-55 win over Doane on Saturday.
Northwestern improves to 14-9 overall and 9-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 2-21 overall and 1-17 in the GPAC.
Northwestern held Doane to 39.6 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers. The Red Raiders only had nine turnovers in the game.
Sammy Blum finished with 17 points and three assists for Northwestern and Alexis Toering just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Taylor VanderVeld had 12 points and six rebounds and Devyn Kemble and Maddie Jones each scored 11 points. Bre Schuiteman had three steals.
CONCORDIA 74, DORDT 56: Concordia jumped out to a 9-0 lead and the Bulldogs held on for the entirety of the game on the road in Sioux Center.
Karly Gustafson led the Defenders with 11 points, as she was 3 of 6 from the floor.
Erika Feenstra had nine points and seven rebounds for Dordt.
The Defenders were 17-for-56 on the night and 3-for-21 from 3-point range.
Concordia, meanwhile, had four ladies who scored in double figures. Philomena Lammers led the charge with 17 points. Colby Duvel and Grace Barry both had 12 while Mackenzie Koepke had 11.
DUBUQUE 74, BUENA VISTA 66: Dubuque took the lead for good midway through the first quarter, and ended the opening stanza on a 17-8 run in Storm Lake.
Erin Gerke led the Beavers with 17 points. Gerke was 6-for-18 from the floor.
Jennifer Schneider scored 11 points.
Lauren Griffith led UD with 13 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DORDT 86, CONCORDIA 76: The Defenders went on a 10-2 run midway through the second half to break to turn a tie score into a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win over the Bulldogs in Sioux Center Saturday.
Concordia led 39-38 at the half and the game was tied at 54-54 with 12:30 to go after both teams had small leads earlier in the half. Marcus Winterfeld had five points to fuel the rally which gave Dordt the lead for good.
Winterfeld came off the bench to lead the Defenders (19-8 overall and 10-7 GPAC) with 21 points while Garrett Franken and Josh Van Lingen both added 13 and Zach Bussard had 11.
Tanner Shuck, Brevin Sloup and Gage Smith each scored 15 points to lead Concordia (17-9 overall and 8-8 GPAC).
BUENA VISTA 81, DUBUQUE 70: Buena Vista led 41-17 at the half and went on to defeat the Spartans in an American Rivers Conference men's basketball game at Siebens Fieldhouse in Storm Lake Saturday.
The Beavers outscored Dubuque 24-3 over the final seven minutes of the first half and led by at least nine points throughout the second period.
Michael Demers had 20 points to lead BVU (16-5 overall and 7-5 ARC) and Brendan Gary had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Beavers, who play at Wartburg Wednesday.
Peter Ragen had 23 points for Dubuque (13-8 overall and 6-6 ARC).
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 91, WAYNE STATE 70: Brandon Myer scored 21 points to lead the Huskies to a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball win over the Wildcats in a game played in Duluth, Minn. Saturday.
Drew Blair also had 18 points, Logan Rohrscheib 17 and Alex Illikainen 15 for Minnesota-Duluth, 18-6 overall and 13-5 NSIC.
Al'Tavius Jackson had 16 points to lead Wayne State (10-17 overall and 7-11 NSIC). Nate Mohr also had 14 points, Henry Penner 12 and Ben Dentlinger 10 the Wildcats. Jordan Janssen had 11 rebounds to pace WSC on the boards.
NORTHWESTERN 83, DOANE 73: Grant Rohrer came off the bench to score 21 points to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball win over the Tigers in a game played in Orange City Saturday.
Trent Hilbrands, Jay Small and Keegan Van Egdom each added 16 points and Small had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double as Northwestern improved to 18-8 overall and 10-6 GPAC). The Raiders led 47-32 at the half.
Anthony Laravie had 23 points to lead Doane, 7-13 overall and 2-14 GPAC.