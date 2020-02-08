COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan women hold off No. 7 Morningside

MITCHELL, S.D. — No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan was 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the final 48 seconds and went on to defeat No. 7 Morningside 95-93 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday.

With the score tied 88-88 and 48 seconds left, the Tigers' Kynedi Cheeseman hit two charity shows to put the DWU up two.

Sierra Mitchell answered with a lay-up six seconds later to tie the game back up for Morningside but Makaela Karst hit two more shots from the line with 26 seconds left to put the Tigers back up two

This time the Mustangs turned the ball over and Cheeseman and Rynn Osthus followed with two more free shots each to put DWU up four.

Morningside's Mitchell got her team back within two making the first of a two-shot foul with five seconds left but DWU was able to grab the rebound was missed and run out the final seconds.

Cheeseman had 28 points and Sarah Carr 22 to lead the Tigers, 18-8 overall and 11-7 GPAC. Mitchell had 27 points, while Peppers added 18, Sydney Hupp 17 and Taylor Rodenburgh 16 to lead the Mustangs (19-8 overall and 13-6 GPC).