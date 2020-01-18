COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 7 Morningside women score 32 points in the 2nd to beat No. 9 Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The No. 7 Morningside women’s basketball team trailed by two points to No. 9 Dordt after the first quarter.

The tables turned considerably in the second quarter. Morningside almost doubled its output from the first quarter, scored 32 points to grab a 21-point lead going into halftime.

After outscored Dordt 32-9 in the second quarter, the Mustangs held onto the big lead for the rest of the game, picking up a 90-65 win over the Defenders on Saturday

Morningside improved to 17-4 overall and the Mustangs are 11-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt falls to 17-4 overall and 9-4 in the GPAC.

Morningside shot 50 percent (20-of-40) in the first half and even though the Mustangs only shot 39.4 percent (13-of-33) in the second half, Morningside held Dordt to 36.7 percent (22-of-60) in the game. Morningside also forced 28 turnovers.

Sierra Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and four steals and Sydney Hupp had 19 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs. Sophia Peppers had 13 points, eight rebounds and four and Jordyn Moser had 10 points and five assists. Taylor Rodenburgh had nine points and six rebounds and Faith Meyer had three steals.