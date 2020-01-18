COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 7 Morningside women score 32 points in the 2nd to beat No. 9 Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The No. 7 Morningside women’s basketball team trailed by two points to No. 9 Dordt after the first quarter.
The tables turned considerably in the second quarter. Morningside almost doubled its output from the first quarter, scored 32 points to grab a 21-point lead going into halftime.
After outscored Dordt 32-9 in the second quarter, the Mustangs held onto the big lead for the rest of the game, picking up a 90-65 win over the Defenders on Saturday
Morningside improved to 17-4 overall and the Mustangs are 11-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt falls to 17-4 overall and 9-4 in the GPAC.
Morningside shot 50 percent (20-of-40) in the first half and even though the Mustangs only shot 39.4 percent (13-of-33) in the second half, Morningside held Dordt to 36.7 percent (22-of-60) in the game. Morningside also forced 28 turnovers.
Sierra Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and four steals and Sydney Hupp had 19 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs. Sophia Peppers had 13 points, eight rebounds and four and Jordyn Moser had 10 points and five assists. Taylor Rodenburgh had nine points and six rebounds and Faith Meyer had three steals.
Rachel Evavold had 14 points and Baylee Tetzlaff had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Dordt. Erika Feenstra had 10 points and nine rebounds and Jordyn Van Maanen had four assists and three steals.
WAYNE STATE 79, NORTHERN STATE 67: Wayne State junior point guard Halley Busse scored a season-high 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting to power the Wildcats past Northern State 79-67 in a Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball contest played Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. With the win, WSC improves to 13-5 and 8-4 in the NSIC South while Northern State drops to 11-7 and 7-5 in the NSIC North Division.
Busse paced Wayne State with her season-best effort of 25 points, going 8 of 12 from the field, 4 for 6 behind the arc and 5-6 at the charity stripe.
Junior forward Erin Norling added 18 points, her 36th consecutive game of double figure scoring. Junior center Brittany Bongartz also hit double digits with 10 points.
Wayne State made 24-55 shots for 43.6 percent, including 8 of 17 from the 3-point line for a season-high 47.1 percent.
The Wildcats also shot well from the foul line connecting on 23 of 26 for 88.5 percent, another season-high.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
NORTHERN STATE 82, WAYNE STATE 72: Northern State sophomore forward Parker Fox posted a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to lead the Wolves over Wayne State College at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC falls to 6-15 and 3-9 in the NSIC while NSU is now 14-4 and 10-2 in league games.
The visiting Wolves used an efficient attack to build a 20-10 lead on the Wildcats 7:30 into the contest.
A Henry Penner 3-pointer got WSC within eight at 34-26 with 3:26 left in the half, but Northern State closed the half strong and finished with their biggest lead of the half at intermission holding a comfortable 44-28 lead.
Northern State maintained a sizeable double digit advantage for much of the second half.
With NSU leading 66-50 at the 7:28 mark, WSC closed the deficit to eight at 66-58 following a layup from Penner with 4:25 to play but that’s as close as the Wildcats would get in suffering the 82-72 loss.
Penner poured in a career-high 17 points for Wayne State, going 6-10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the 3-point line. Al’Tavius Jackson added 16 points on 8-14 shooting while Jordan Janssen continued his streak of double digit scoring this season with 12 points along with 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the year.
Wayne State was 27-68 shooting for 39.7 percent, going 6-15 from the 3-point line, and 12 of 16 at the free throw line.
Fox was the story of the game for Northern State with his triple-double of 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.
FRIDAY
MEN
MSU MOORHEAD 82, WAYNE STATE 71: Wayne State couldn't slow down MSU Moorhead's offense in the first half, digging a nine-point hole. While MSU Moorhead slowed down in the second half, the Wildcats couldn't generate enough offense to mount a comeback in an 82-71 loss.
Wayne State falls to 6-14 overall and 3-8 in the Northern Sun. MSU Moorhead improves to 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the NSIC.
MSU Moorhead shot 48.7 percent (18-of-37) in the first half but only shot 33.3 percent (7-of-21) in the second half. Wayne State shot 47.5 percent (29-of-61) for the game, including 55.2 percent (16-of-29) in the first half. But the Wildcats only shot 40.6 percent (13-of-32) in the second half and had 17 turnovers in the game.
Jordan Janssen led WSC with 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting. He added seven rebounds and three assists and Nate Mohr had 12 points. Nick Ferrarini had 11 points and Nate Thayer scored 10 points off the bench. Ben Dentlinger had 13 rebounds but was only 1-of-6 from the field.