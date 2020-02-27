COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 1 seed Morningside men upset by Hastings

SIOUX CITY - Hastings became the first No. 8 seed to win an opening-round game over a No. 1 seed in the history of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament racing past Morningside 84-80 at Rosen Verdoon Sports Center Wednesday.
Mason Hiemstra, a freshman from Alliance, Neb., scored a game-high 24 points for the Broncos, who are one game over the .500 mark with a 16-15 record.
The contest was close throughout with Hastings and eight-points lead on a Hiemstra 3-point shot to open the second half. Morningside was able to rally to erase that lead and was up 57-53 after a Matt Hahn layup with 13:34 to go.
But consecutive 3-pointers by Hiemstra and Logan Cale gave the Broncos the lead 63-61 with 10:41 to go and although the Mustangs stayed close they were unable to regain the lead.
Morningside (26-3) had five players score in double digits and were led by Tyler Borchers who accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Imig also had 13 points and seven assists.
The Mustangs, ranked second overall in NAIA Division II, are still assured a berth in the national tournament as the GPAC regular-season champions.
Last time a No. 1 seed lost in the quarterfinal round of the GPAC Tournament was during the 2009 postseason when the No. 9 seed Sioux Falls defeated top-seeded Morningside 63-61. That was before the league went to its current eight-team format when 12 teams qualified for the tournament.
The NAIA Division II National tournament will be held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls March 11-17.
MOUNT MARTY 75, DORDT 74: Dordt's six-point lead from midway through second half quickly disappeared against Mount Marty and the Defenders found themselves trailing by six points with 3:25 left in the game.
But a three-pointer by Jesse Jansma, a bucket by Marcus Winterfeld and two free throws by Jansma gave Dordt a one-point lead with 55 seconds left. Dordt held onto that one-point lead with 16 seconds left but Mount Marty had a chance to take the lead in its last possession.
Jonah Larson scored with two seconds left and Dordt's ensuing possession was stolen away as the Defenders, the No. 3 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, dropped a 75-74 game to Mount Marty on Wednesday.
Dordt falls to 22-9 on the season and Mount Marty improves to 20-11.
Zach Bussard had a double-double in the loss with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Garrett Franken had 14 points and nine rebounds. Winterfeld had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench and Jansma hit three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.
CONCORDIA 74, NORTHWESTERN 63: Justin Wiersema scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament in Seward, Neb. Wednesday.
The Raiders looked to be on their way to a win after building a 43-31 lead following a traditional 3-point play by Trent Hilbrands 16:41 to go.
But the Bulldogs caught first over the next several minutes, going on an 18-6 run to tie the game with 12:30 to go on a 3-point shot from Wiersema.
The Raiders (20-11) would not regain the lead and will now have the await an at large berth to qualify for the NAIA National tournament.
Craig Sterk had 24 points while Noah Slagter came off the bench to add 10 points and 10 rebounds.