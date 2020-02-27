COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 1 seed Morningside men upset by Hastings

SIOUX CITY - Hastings became the first No. 8 seed to win an opening-round game over a No. 1 seed in the history of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament racing past Morningside 84-80 at Rosen Verdoon Sports Center Wednesday.

Mason Hiemstra, a freshman from Alliance, Neb., scored a game-high 24 points for the Broncos, who are one game over the .500 mark with a 16-15 record.

The contest was close throughout with Hastings and eight-points lead on a Hiemstra 3-point shot to open the second half. Morningside was able to rally to erase that lead and was up 57-53 after a Matt Hahn layup with 13:34 to go.

But consecutive 3-pointers by Hiemstra and Logan Cale gave the Broncos the lead 63-61 with 10:41 to go and although the Mustangs stayed close they were unable to regain the lead.

Morningside (26-3) had five players score in double digits and were led by Tyler Borchers who accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Imig also had 13 points and seven assists.

The Mustangs, ranked second overall in NAIA Division II, are still assured a berth in the national tournament as the GPAC regular-season champions.