COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern women beat DWU for 3rd straight win

MITCHELL, S.D. -- Northwestern forced 21 turnovers and that helped the Red Raider women's basketball team pick up their third straight victory as Northwestern went on the road and took down Dakota Wesleyan 75-69 on Wednesday.
The third straight victory evens Northwestern's Great Plains Athletic Conference record at 3-3 and the Red Raiders are now 3-6 overall. DWU falls to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.
Molly Schany had a big game as she was 9-of-13 from the field for Northwestern as she scored a game-high 22 points. Jada Cunningham came off the bench and had 12 points. Devyn Kemble had 11 points as she knocked down three 3-pointers. Sammy Blum and Alexis Toering each grabbed five rebounds and Toering added three steals.
DORDT WOMEN 81, JAMESTOWN 64: The Dordt women's basketball team forced 22 turnovers and pulled away from Jamestown for an 81-64 victory on Tuesday night.
Dordt improved to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the GPAC.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt with a game-high 23 points. She was 9-of-10 from the free throw line and 7-of-13 from the field. She added eight rebounds, five on the offensive end. Bailey Beckman had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Ashtyn Veerbeek had 11 points and six rebounds. Baylee Tetzlaff added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jordyn Winterfeld had three steals and Hilary Albrecht had three assists.
JAMESTOWN MEN 91, DORDT 74: Dordt kept up with Jamestown's offense in the first half but the Defender men's basketball team couldn't keep up in the second half, allowing Jamestown to turn a four-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage for a 91-74 win on Tuesday night.
Dordt shot 57.1 percent in the first half and trailed by four points but the Defenders dropped to 41.4 percent in the second half. Jamestown shot 51.7 percent in the second half to pull away.
Dordt falls to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown improves to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the GPAC.
Jacob Vis had 14 points in the loss and Jesse Jansma and Ben Gesink each had 13 points. Cade Bleeker added 10 points and Garrett Franken had eight points and six rebounds. Bryce Coppock had five points and five assists and Dejay Fykstra had three assists.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!