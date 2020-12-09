COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern women beat DWU for 3rd straight win

MITCHELL, S.D. -- Northwestern forced 21 turnovers and that helped the Red Raider women's basketball team pick up their third straight victory as Northwestern went on the road and took down Dakota Wesleyan 75-69 on Wednesday.

The third straight victory evens Northwestern's Great Plains Athletic Conference record at 3-3 and the Red Raiders are now 3-6 overall. DWU falls to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.

Molly Schany had a big game as she was 9-of-13 from the field for Northwestern as she scored a game-high 22 points. Jada Cunningham came off the bench and had 12 points. Devyn Kemble had 11 points as she knocked down three 3-pointers. Sammy Blum and Alexis Toering each grabbed five rebounds and Toering added three steals.

DORDT WOMEN 81, JAMESTOWN 64: The Dordt women's basketball team forced 22 turnovers and pulled away from Jamestown for an 81-64 victory on Tuesday night.

Dordt improved to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the GPAC.