ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Top-seeded Northwestern trailed Midland by a point going into halftime but the Red Raiders played like the top seed in the second half.
Northwestern held Midland to 12 points total in the second half and the Red Raiders shot 44.8 percent to take the lead and they pulled away for a 60-36 win in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's tournament.
Northwestern improves to 26-3 overall. Midland ends the season with a 15-14 record.
Kassidy De Jong hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and six rebounds for Northwestern. Sammy Blum hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Darbi Gustafson and Breana Schuiteman each had seven rebounds and Anna Kiel had four assists.
For Midland, Lexis Haase had 13 points off the bench and Maddie Egr had 14 rebounds and eight points.
NORTHWESTERN 60
Haley Birks 4-8 1-1 0. Darbi Gustafson 2-10 1-2 5. Breana Schuiteman 0-4 2-2 2. Sammy Blum 5-10 0-0 13. Kassidy De Jong 6-17 1-4 16. Marina Keck 0-0 0-0 0. Taylor VanderVelde 0-4 1-2 1. Brooke Hunwardsen 0-0 0-0 0. Anna Kiel 1-2 3-4 5. Jada Cunningham 2-4 2-2 7. Devyn Kemble 0-0 0-0 0. Kailyn Groves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 11-17 60.
MIDLAND 36
Makenna Sullivan 1-8 2-2 4. Maddie Meadows 1-2 0-0 3. Amanda Hansen 3-12 0-2 6. Madison Severson 0-1 0-0 0. Maddie Egr 2-11 4-6 14. Casey Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Peyton Wingert 0-3 -0 0. Lexis Haase 5-14 2-2 13. Sam Shepard 0-4 0-0 0. Tara Cannon 0-0 0-0 0. Katy Gathje 1-1 0-0 2. Laura Speer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-56 8-12 36.
Midland;8;16;7;5 - 36
Northwestern;7;15;19;19 - 60
3-pointers: Northwestern 7-20 (Blum 3-7, De Jong 7-5, Cunningham 1-2, Birks 0-3, Schuiteman 0-1, VanderVelde 0-2), Midland 2-14 (Meadows 1-2, Haase 1-4, Sullivan 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Severson 0-1, Wingert 0-2, Shepard 0-3). Rebounds: Midland 44 (Egr 14), Northwestern 42 (Gustafson 7, Schuiteman 7). Assists: Northwestern 14 (Kiel 4), Midland 7 (Meadows 3). Turnovers: Northwestern 13, Midland 20. Personal fouls: Northwestern 14, Midland 14.
Dordt upsets Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Dordt was the sixth seed coming into Wednesday's GPAC quarterfinal game against third-seeded Briar Cliff but the Defenders will be moving on.
In a time game throughout, Dordt pulled off a two-point win, 86-84, on the road on Wednesday to advance.
Dordt plays at Jamestown at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Briar Cliff, which is ranked, has to wait to see if its name is called for the NAIA national tournament.
Hastings women knock off Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Fourth-seeded Dordt won't be moving on in the GPAC tournament as the Defenders lost to fifth-seeded Hastings 66-63 on Wednesday.
Dordt, which is ranked, has to wait to see if their name is called for the NAIA tournament now.
Hastings travels to top-ranked Concordia on Saturday.