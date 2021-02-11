COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Red Raiders women pull away from Jamestown

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College women's basketball team extended its win streak to 10 games with an 83-67 win over the University of Jamestown in a conference match-up played Wednesday at the Bultman Center.
Northwestern improved to 15-5 in the GPAC, 15-8 overall, while the Jimmies dropped to 11-10 in the conference, 14-10 overall.
Molly Schany provided the scoring punch inside with 21 points, one shy of matching her career high, while Devyn Kemble and Sammy Blum scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, combining for eight three-pointers. Kemble, who has made at least one three-pointer in every game this season, drained 5-of-6 from beyond the arc while Blum made 3-of-5 three-point attempts.
Northwestern shot 44 percent for the game, 50 percent in the second half, and made 10 of 25 three-point attempts.
The Raiders held a big edge on the boards (38-32), led by VanderVelde, who contributed a career-high 12 assists as well. Jones, the GPAC leader in assist / turnover ratio, had four assists.
DORDT 60, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 44: Dordt used a strong fourth quarter on Wednesday to take sole possession of fifth place in the GPAC standings.
Both teams had low scoring outputs throughout the first half, as the Defenders took an early 10-4 lead after Mya Chmielewski's three point basket, and were held to one more point in the next five minutes. Dakota Wesleyan worked their way into the lead late in the quarter as Rynn Osthus made a three to make the score 13-11 at the end of the first.
The Tigers held the lead for the rest of the half while trading scores with the Defenders. With 6:32 left in the quarter, Karly Gustafson converted the and-one to bring Dordt within a point. Dakota Wesleyan held a 23-18 lead late in the half before Baylee Tetzlaff secured the offensive rebound and scored to make the halftime score 23-20.
Dordt took back the lead seven minutes into the third with a made jumpshot from Ashtyn Veerbeek to give the Defenders a 36-35 advantage. Neither team could gain momentum for the remainder of the quarter, as Erika Feenstra's free throw before in the final seconds tied the game at 40 going into the final 10 minutes.
The Defenders outscored the Tigers 20-4 in the final quarter of play, opening the quarter with 15 unanswered points, including 12 from Veerbeek in five minutes of play.
Veerbeek scored 28 points and had 23 rebounds. Karly Gustafson scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DORDT 64, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 59: Dordt led by as many as nine points in the first half, but led by five at halftime.
Wesleyan kept the pressure on and took a 33-32 lead with just over three minutes gone in the second half and still led 35-34 after a pair of Harden free throws. A Dordt timeout ignited an 8-0 run over a three minute span to put Dordt up 42-35. The lead eventually became 53-40 on a pair of Dejay Fykstra free throws with 7:00 left.
The Tigers answered with a 7-0 run over the next 2:15 and eventually had the lead down to two on several occasions, the last time with the score 61-59 with :16 left after a pair of Harden free throws. Jansma was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and made one of two free throws.
DWU got a three-point shot off with under ten seconds left but the long carom came to Ben Gesink who found a releasing Coppock for a breakaway lay up at the buzzer for the 64-59 final.
Coppock scored 18 and Jansma added 15. Jacob Vis had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
BUENA VISTA 72, COE 71: Michael Demers hit a layup in the final 10 seconds to get the home win over the Kohawks.
Coe erased a 16-point halftime deficit, and the Beavers jumped out to a 14-0 lead to start the game.
Demers led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Jake Thompson and freshman Zane Neubaum both put up 14 points.