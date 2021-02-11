COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Red Raiders women pull away from Jamestown

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College women's basketball team extended its win streak to 10 games with an 83-67 win over the University of Jamestown in a conference match-up played Wednesday at the Bultman Center.

Northwestern improved to 15-5 in the GPAC, 15-8 overall, while the Jimmies dropped to 11-10 in the conference, 14-10 overall.

Molly Schany provided the scoring punch inside with 21 points, one shy of matching her career high, while Devyn Kemble and Sammy Blum scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, combining for eight three-pointers. Kemble, who has made at least one three-pointer in every game this season, drained 5-of-6 from beyond the arc while Blum made 3-of-5 three-point attempts.

Northwestern shot 44 percent for the game, 50 percent in the second half, and made 10 of 25 three-point attempts.

The Raiders held a big edge on the boards (38-32), led by VanderVelde, who contributed a career-high 12 assists as well. Jones, the GPAC leader in assist / turnover ratio, had four assists.

DORDT 60, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 44: Dordt used a strong fourth quarter on Wednesday to take sole possession of fifth place in the GPAC standings.

