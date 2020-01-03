COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls sweeps Wayne State

WOMEN
SIOUX FALLS 78, WAYNE STATE 70: Sioux Falls built an 11-point halftime lead and kept up with Wayne State's offense in the second half for a 78-70 win over the Wildcats on Friday.
Wayne State falls to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the Northern Sun. Sioux Falls improves to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in the Northern Sun.
Wayne State lost even though the Wildcats shot 46 percent from the field (23-of-50) compared only 38.2 percent (26-of-68) for Sioux Falls but WSC truned the ball over 28 times and Sioux Falls only had seven turnovers. WSC even outrebounded Sioux Falls 45-29 in the loss but Sioux Falls turned those 28 turnvoers into 38 points.
Halley Busse led WSC in the loss with 21 points and Brittany Bongartz had 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Erin Norling had a double-dobule with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.
For Sioux Falls, Kaely Hummel had a game-high 22 points as she hit three 3-pointers.
MEN
SIOUX FALLS 77, WAYNE STATE 65: Wayne State trailed by two points at halftime but couldn't contain Sioux Falls' offense in the second half as the Cougars scored 47 points and went on to beat Wayne State 77-65 on Friday.
Wayne State falls to 5-11 overall and 2-5 in the Northern Sun. Sioux Falls improves to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the NSIC.
Wayne State only shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) in the game but held Sioux Falls to only 32.4 percent (12-of-37) shooting in the first half. But Sioux Falls shot 48.5 percent (16-of-33) in the second half to get the win.
Jordan Janssen had a double-double in the loss with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocks and Al'Tavius Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds. Nate Mohr hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Nate Thayer had 10 points off the bench. Ben Dentlinger had six points and six rebounds and Tramarcus Levi and Henry Penner each had six rebounds.
DORDT 91, DOANE 55: Dordt hit 15 3-pointers and Cade Bleeker tied a program record by hitting eight of those as the Defenders defeated Doane 91-55 on Thursday.
Dordt imrpoves to 13-4 overall and 5-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 4-12 overall and 0-7 in the GPAC.
Dordt shot 51.6 percent (32-of-62) in the game and held Doane to only 30 percent (21-of-70) shooting. Dordt also outrebounded Doane 48 to 38.
Bleeker had a game-high 26 points as he was 8-of-11 from the field, which is also what he was from behind the arc. Bleeker's eight 3-pointers ties him with Austin Katje (2014) and Nate Schelhaas (1997) for the most 3s in a game.
Garrett Franken added eight points, seven rebounds and three assists and Josh Van Lingen had seven points and seven rebounds. Chandler Brunsting added seven rebounds and five points and Ben Gesink grabbed six rebounds. Jesse Jansman had nine points and four assists and Chad Barkema had eight points and six assists.
COE 86, BUENA VISTA 80: Buena Vista had a four-point lead after halftime but Coe was able to tie the game in the second half and not only send it to one overtime but to two. Coe then held Buena Vista to four points in the second overtime to claim an 86-80 win over the Beavers on Tuesday.
Buena Vista fell to 10-2 overall and 1-2 in the A-R-C. Coe improves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the A-R-C.
D.J. McNeal led the Beavers with 18 points and six rebounds off the bench as he hit three 3-pointers. Dominic Sesma added 14 points as he hit four 3-pointers. Timothy Jefferies had a double-double in the loss with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Lincoln Rock also had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Six of Rock's rebounds were on the offensive end. Michael Demers added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Noah Schmitt had seven points and six rebounds.
CONCORDIA 88, NORTHWESTERN 65: The Red Raiders had an early lead, but Concordia's Gage Smith hit a 3-pointer with 14:20 left in the first half to give the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn't give back.
The Bulldogs later went on an 11-2 run midway through the first half to create some distance.
Jay Small led Northwestern with 17 points while Trent Hilbrands and Keegan Van Egdom both scored 11.