COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls sweeps Wayne State

Garrett Franken added eight points, seven rebounds and three assists and Josh Van Lingen had seven points and seven rebounds. Chandler Brunsting added seven rebounds and five points and Ben Gesink grabbed six rebounds. Jesse Jansman had nine points and four assists and Chad Barkema had eight points and six assists.

COE 86, BUENA VISTA 80: Buena Vista had a four-point lead after halftime but Coe was able to tie the game in the second half and not only send it to one overtime but to two. Coe then held Buena Vista to four points in the second overtime to claim an 86-80 win over the Beavers on Tuesday.

Buena Vista fell to 10-2 overall and 1-2 in the A-R-C. Coe improves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the A-R-C.

D.J. McNeal led the Beavers with 18 points and six rebounds off the bench as he hit three 3-pointers. Dominic Sesma added 14 points as he hit four 3-pointers. Timothy Jefferies had a double-double in the loss with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Lincoln Rock also had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Six of Rock's rebounds were on the offensive end. Michael Demers added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Noah Schmitt had seven points and six rebounds.