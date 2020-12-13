COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Stanley Umude scores 41, USD beats SDSU

Umude started to take over around the 10-minute mark in the first half, scoring on three straight USD possessions to push the lead to 35-17. Coming out of the under eight media timeout, the Yotes extended their lead to 41-20 after a 3-pointers from Kanon Koster and Plitzuweit. With 1:26 remaining before half, Freidel was tagged with a flagrant foul two and was ejected from the game. Umude scored the next four points for the Yotes and took a 56-41 lead into the half.

Umude picked up where he left off in the second half, hitting a tough pull-up jumper to make the score 58-43. Umude sunk another difficult shot from the corner to surpass his career high of 32 set on Jan 30th, 2019 at Purdue Fort Wayne.

With 2:48 remaining, Arians hit a pair from the line to cut the lead to single digits at 84-75, but that is as close as the Jacks would get the rest of the game. SDSU shot 43 percent from the field and went 10-of-30 from deep.

The Coyotes will return to action on Wednesday when they host Drake in their home opener. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

DRAKE 81, AIR FORCE 53: The Drake University men's basketball team continued its best start in 41 years Sunday, getting a career game from D.J. Wilkins in beating Air Force 81-53 at the Knapp Center.