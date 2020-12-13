COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Stanley Umude scores 41, USD beats SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior forward Stanley Umude scored a career-high 41 points on 17-of-26 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Coyotes to a 91-78 win against rival South Dakota State Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon on the final day of the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase.
Umude tied Iowa’s Luka Garza for the most points scored by a Division I player this season. It is the eighth-highest scoring game in Coyote history and best since Turner Trofholz dropped 42 on Nebraska-Kearney in March of 2005. It is also the most points scored by a Division I men’s basketball player inside the Sanford Pentagon.
South Dakota (1-5) netted its first win of the season while simultaneously ending SDSU’s four-game win streak. Alex Arians’ 18 points led four Jackrabbits (5-3) who scored in double figures. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points, Noah Freidel had 13 and David Wingett chipped in 11.
In addition to Umude, the Coyotes received 17 points from A.J. Plitzuweit and 12 from Xavier Fuller. South Dakota was 12-of-24 from 3-point range and shot a season-high 48 percent from the field (32-of-66) for the game.
USD jumped out to a huge start, leading 14-5 in the first five minutes of action. The Jackrabbits called a timeout to try to slow things down, but were unsuccessful as the Yotes pushed their lead to 22-9 after a Ty Chisom long ball with 12:27 remaining in the first half.
Umude started to take over around the 10-minute mark in the first half, scoring on three straight USD possessions to push the lead to 35-17. Coming out of the under eight media timeout, the Yotes extended their lead to 41-20 after a 3-pointers from Kanon Koster and Plitzuweit. With 1:26 remaining before half, Freidel was tagged with a flagrant foul two and was ejected from the game. Umude scored the next four points for the Yotes and took a 56-41 lead into the half.
Umude picked up where he left off in the second half, hitting a tough pull-up jumper to make the score 58-43. Umude sunk another difficult shot from the corner to surpass his career high of 32 set on Jan 30th, 2019 at Purdue Fort Wayne.
With 2:48 remaining, Arians hit a pair from the line to cut the lead to single digits at 84-75, but that is as close as the Jacks would get the rest of the game. SDSU shot 43 percent from the field and went 10-of-30 from deep.
The Coyotes will return to action on Wednesday when they host Drake in their home opener. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
DRAKE 81, AIR FORCE 53: The Drake University men's basketball team continued its best start in 41 years Sunday, getting a career game from D.J. Wilkins in beating Air Force 81-53 at the Knapp Center.
Wilkins, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored a career-best 23 points, with 17 coming during a torrid burst midway through the second half. He reached a career high in 3-pointers, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, and shot 7-for-11 overall to match his career best for field goals.
Roman Penn (11), Joseph Yesufu (11) and Garrett Sturtz (10) also reached double figures for the Bulldogs (6-0), who are off to their best start since the 1979-80 season. Penn also dished out eight assists and graduate transfer Shanquan Hemphill pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds to go with seven points and Darnell Brodie had a career-high nine rebounds. Drake outrebounded the Falcons 40-20.
The Bulldogs have won each of their six games by double figures, the longest such stretch since Dec. 12-30, 1987, and they did it against one of the nation's best defensive teams.
Air Force had been allowing just 56 points a game and holding opponents to 37 percent shooting. Drake shot 56.4 percent and went 10-for-24 from 3-point range.
Wilkins was at his best during a 4 1/2-minute stretch in the second half when he scored 17 of the team's 21 points. Finding his touch, Wilkins knocked down three 3-pointers in the span, drove across the lane for a bucket and even notched three points on a shot he didn't make. He was fouled on a shot from behind the arc and made all three free throws.
His one-man surge took Drake from a 10-point lead into a 58-43 advantage and the Bulldogs continued to build the lead from there. After a slow start this season, Wilkins has made 13 of his last 20 3-point attempts, flashing the accuracy that Coach DeVries has come to expect from the sharpshooting guard.
The Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. Air Force drew to 12-11 with a 9-0 run as Drake went scoreless for four minutes, but the Bulldogs responded with a 13-1 burst that included two baskets from Sturtz and Wilkins' first 3-pointer. They led by double-digits the rest of the way.
Abe Kinrade, a 6-foot-7 junior from Maquoketa, Iowa, led Air Force (2-2) with 15 points.
Drake will return to action Wednesday, Dec. 16 at South Dakota, a team the Bulldogs beat 69-53 in Manhattan, Kan., in the second game of the season.
