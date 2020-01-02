COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Morningside men hold off No. 23 Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. -- Top-ranked Morningside had its hands full with No. 23 Mount Marty on Thursday in Yankton. The Lancers, who have burst onto the scene and knocked off Dakota Wesleyan earlier this season, were tied with Morningside at halftime.
The game remained tight with Morningside holding a two-point lead going into the final minute but the Mustangs scored six points in the final 55 seconds to hold off Mount Marty for a 91-87 victory.
Morningside improves to 15-0 on the season and 8-0 in GPAC play. Mount Marty falls to 6-2 in the GPAC and 13-3 overall.
Tyler Borchers led Morningside with 22 points and moved into fourth-place all-time in scoring in Mustang history, moving past former teammate Brody Egger.
Top-ranked Morningside hosts No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday in a doubleheader. The women start at 2 p.m., the men start at 4 p.m.
WOMEN
MORNINGSIDE 64, MOUNT MARTY 62: Seventh-ranked Morningside played a tight game with Mount Marty all the way throughout.
The game was tied at 62 going into the final seconds when Sydney Hupp got the ball down low. Hupp hit a turnaround jumper right before the buzzer to help Morningside avoid the upset with a 64-62 victory in Yankton on Thursday.
Morningside improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 8-6 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC.
DORDT 80, DOANE 47: The No. 6-ranked Defenders wasted no time against Doane, holding the Tigers to eight points in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead. Dordt never let up and went on to beat Doane 80-47 in the game.
Dordt improves to 14-2 overall and 6-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 1-12 overall and 0-8 in the GPAC.
Dordt held Doane to 30.3 percent shooting (20-of-66) and forced 27 turnovers. Dordt also outrebounded Doane 52 to 40.
Gabby Kreykes scored 14 points off the bench for Dordt and had four steals. Erika Feenstra had 13 points and six rebounds and Rachel Evavold had nine points and six rebounds. Jordyn Van Maanen added four assists and Bailey Beckman had five assists. Payton Harmsen had three steals.
COE 73, BUENA VISTA 56: Coe and Buena Vista were tied at 22 after the first quarter but the Beavers were held to only five points against Coe and had trouble getting back within double-digits again as Coe defeated Buena Vista 73-56 on Thursday.
Buena Vista fell to 1-11 overall and 0-3 in A-R-C play. Coe improves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the A-R-C.
Buena Vista was held to 35.6 percent shooting (16-of-45) compared to 53.4 percent (31-of-58) for Coe. The Beavers also had 21 turnovers and were outrebounded 36 to 25.
Destiny Einerwold led Buena Vista with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting and she was 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Jennifer Schneider added 12 points and four assists. Erin Gerke had six points, three assists and three steals.