COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Morningside men hold off No. 23 Mount Marty

Morningside improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 8-6 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC.

DORDT 80, DOANE 47: The No. 6-ranked Defenders wasted no time against Doane, holding the Tigers to eight points in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead. Dordt never let up and went on to beat Doane 80-47 in the game.

Dordt improves to 14-2 overall and 6-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 1-12 overall and 0-8 in the GPAC.

Dordt held Doane to 30.3 percent shooting (20-of-66) and forced 27 turnovers. Dordt also outrebounded Doane 52 to 40.

Gabby Kreykes scored 14 points off the bench for Dordt and had four steals. Erika Feenstra had 13 points and six rebounds and Rachel Evavold had nine points and six rebounds. Jordyn Van Maanen added four assists and Bailey Beckman had five assists. Payton Harmsen had three steals.

COE 73, BUENA VISTA 56: Coe and Buena Vista were tied at 22 after the first quarter but the Beavers were held to only five points against Coe and had trouble getting back within double-digits again as Coe defeated Buena Vista 73-56 on Thursday.

Buena Vista fell to 1-11 overall and 0-3 in A-R-C play. Coe improves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the A-R-C.