COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD men beat Kansas City for 5th straight win

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The South Dakota Coyotes earned their fifth straight win of the season with a 68-62 victory over Kansas City Saturday inside the Swinney Center.

The Yotes (6-6, 4-0 Summit) and the Roos (5-8, 1-3 Summit) recorded another game that went down to the wire. South Dakota is 4-0 for the first time in Summit League play and will have a bye this upcoming weekend before traveling to Western Illinois on Jan. 22-23. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. both nights.

USD was led by A.J. Plitzuweit with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from deep. He dished out six assists as well on the night. Stanley Umude and Mason Archambault each recorded 13 points. Archambault went 3-of-4 from deep on the night.

Josiah Allick led the Roos with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon McKissic recorded 15 points and Demarius Pitts had 13 points. The Roos were without a key member in Marvin Nesbitt Jr. after he left the game at the 8:16 mark in the first half and didn’t return to the game.

For the game, USD shot 42.3 percent from the field (22-52) and 55 percent from deep (5-12). The Yotes got 17 points from the bench and held the lead for 28:41 of the game.

The Roos shot 42.6 percent from the field (23-54) and 30 percent from deep (6-20).