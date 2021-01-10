COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD men beat Kansas City for 5th straight win

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The South Dakota Coyotes earned their fifth straight win of the season with a 68-62 victory over Kansas City Saturday inside the Swinney Center.
The Yotes (6-6, 4-0 Summit) and the Roos (5-8, 1-3 Summit) recorded another game that went down to the wire. South Dakota is 4-0 for the first time in Summit League play and will have a bye this upcoming weekend before traveling to Western Illinois on Jan. 22-23. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. both nights.
USD was led by A.J. Plitzuweit with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from deep. He dished out six assists as well on the night. Stanley Umude and Mason Archambault each recorded 13 points. Archambault went 3-of-4 from deep on the night.
Josiah Allick led the Roos with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon McKissic recorded 15 points and Demarius Pitts had 13 points. The Roos were without a key member in Marvin Nesbitt Jr. after he left the game at the 8:16 mark in the first half and didn’t return to the game.
For the game, USD shot 42.3 percent from the field (22-52) and 55 percent from deep (5-12). The Yotes got 17 points from the bench and held the lead for 28:41 of the game.
The Roos shot 42.6 percent from the field (23-54) and 30 percent from deep (6-20).
IOWA STATE WOMEN 99, TEXAS TECH 72: It takes a lot to make 3-point shooting history within Iowa State women's basketball, but the Cyclones (7-4, 3-1 Big 12) were able to do just that on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. Iowa State drained a single-game school-record 19 3-pointers en route to a 99-72 win over Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4 Big 12).
The previous school record for 3-pointers in a game was 18, done twice in Ames against Detroit on Dec. 14, 2008 and Missouri on Feb. 19, 2000. The Cyclones flirted with the record earlier this season, hitting 17 treys in the first three quarters against Drake before a blank fourth quarter. It is the second-most in a Big 12 game in conference history, with only TTU's 20 against Oklahoma State last season above the Cyclones' Sunday effort.
Leading the way was Lexi Donarski, who had another addition to her outstanding freshman campaign with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 7-of-9 from deep. Emily Ryan got her second career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 assists. Joining them in double figures was Kylie Feuerbach (12), Ashley Joens (11) and Madison Wise (season-high 10).
NORTHWESTERN 77, IOWA WOMEN 67: No. 22 Northwestern found the finishing touch Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Northwestern scored 26 points in the third quarter and used a defensive stand in the fourth quarter to secure a 77-67 win over Iowa.
Monika Czinano paced the Hawkeyes (8-2, 4-2) with 28 points, but none of her other teammates scored more than Gabbie Marshall’s 11. Iowa endured a 5 minute, 29 second drought without a field goal in the fourth quarter as Northwestern (6-2, 4-2) found separation.
Northwestern finished with an 18-8 advantage in turnovers and outscored Iowa, 28-6, in points off turnovers.
McKenna Warnock’s 17 rebounds led an Iowa team that outrebounded Northwestern by eight. Iowa’s standout freshman Caitlin Clark was held to eight points on 3 of 12 shooting, but finished with a game-high eight assists.
SDSU MEN 92, WIU 63: South Dakota State used a lethal combination of inside and outside shooting, defeating Western Illinois 92-63 Saturday night in Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits (8-3, 2-0 Summit League) shot 53 percent overall, 31-of-58, and hit 11 of 21 3-pointers (52 percent) to claim their third win of the week.
Noah Freidel collected 25 points and tied his career high with eight rebounds to lead an SDSU offensive attack that saw five score in double figures.
Scheierman recorded his sixth double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds. Wilson posted 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes, while David Wingett (15) and Alex Arians (11) also cracked double digits in the scoring column.