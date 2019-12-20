COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD men fall to Northern Colorado

SIOUX FALLS - South Dakota and Northern Colorado battled through a close men's college basketball game early into the second half but the Bears caught fire and went on to drub the Coyotes 87-68 in a game played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Friday.
Northern Colorado held a 42-40 lead at the halftime break and USD was down just 50-47 after a Cody Kelley layup with 15:11 to play. The Bears however went on a 26-10 run over the next eight minutes and half a comfortable lead to log their second straight win in Sioux Falls over the Coyotes.
Jonah Radebaugh had a big game for the Bears, scoring 24 points while serving up 10 rebounds in 39-plus minutes of action. Radebaugh reached the 1,000-point mark for his career on his final points of the game. Sam Masten also had 19 points as UNC (7-4) had six players in all score in double digits.
Stanely Umude and Tyler Peterson had 16 poinst and Kelley 14 to lead the Coyotes (9-4). Tyler Hagedorn was limited to six points but had a game-high nine rebounds.
USD is back at home at the Coyote Sanford Sports Center Sunday hosting Kansas City in a 3:40 p.m. start.
NORTHWESTERN 93, BETHESDA 64: Trent Hilbrands scored 30 points lead lead the Raiders to a 29-point win in a non-conference men's basketball game played in Costa Mesa, Ca. Friday morning.
Craig Sterk also added 18 points and Jay Small 11 for Northwestern, which improved to 13-3. The Raiders led 46-23 at the half.
Amra Ross had 22 points for Bethesda (3-12).