COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD men struggle from the field in season-opening loss

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Shooting woes plagued South Dakota in the season opener against Colorado Wednesday night inside Bramlage Coliseum. The Yotes shot 33.3 percent from the field in an 84-61 loss to the Buffaloes.

Senior guard Stanley Umude recorded 24 points in the loss and became the 31st player in program history to record 1,000 career points. Umude also finished with six rebounds and three blocks on the night. USD's other senior, Ty Chisom, recorded 12 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes.

"We missed some easy shots and some layups and then they seemed to convert on the other end well," head coach Todd Lee said. "When you play a very good team like that and you get down early you have to battle back all night and that's something you don't want to do. "

"A much better effort on the offensive boards in the second half, but we still turned the ball over too many times throughout the game and you can't be minus 11 and give a good team like that extra possessions," Lee said. "They are a power five team with some big kids, physically we got manhandled to start the game and gave up a lot of offensive boards."