COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD men struggle from the field in season-opening loss

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Shooting woes plagued South Dakota in the season opener against Colorado Wednesday night inside Bramlage Coliseum. The Yotes shot 33.3 percent from the field in an 84-61 loss to the Buffaloes.
Senior guard Stanley Umude recorded 24 points in the loss and became the 31st player in program history to record 1,000 career points. Umude also finished with six rebounds and three blocks on the night. USD's other senior, Ty Chisom, recorded 12 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes.
"We missed some easy shots and some layups and then they seemed to convert on the other end well," head coach Todd Lee said. "When you play a very good team like that and you get down early you have to battle back all night and that's something you don't want to do. "
"A much better effort on the offensive boards in the second half, but we still turned the ball over too many times throughout the game and you can't be minus 11 and give a good team like that extra possessions," Lee said. "They are a power five team with some big kids, physically we got manhandled to start the game and gave up a lot of offensive boards."
It was the first season-opening loss for the Coyotes since the 2015-16 season. Colorado shot 41.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep on the night. McKinley Wright was a problem for the Yotes the whole game, recording 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and had two steals on the night. Two other CU players recorded double digits in scoring with Keeshawn Barthelemy scoring 11 and Jabari Walker finishing with 10 points.
After cutting the lead to six points after a Umude layup, Wright drove in and converted a layup and the foul to take the score to 29-20 with seven minutes and change remaining in the first half. After that, the Buffs capitalized on the Coyotes' 33 percent shooting from the field in the first half to go up by as many as 20 points before the intermission.
The Coyotes did finish the first half on a high note with a 6-0 run and trailed 45-31 at the break.
The second half wasn't any better for the Coyotes from a shooting percentage standpoint as they matched their first-half percentage. USD couldn't get their halftime deficit of 14 any lower and trailed by as many as 25.
Several Yotes notched their first points in a USD uniform. A.J. Plitzuweit (9), Mason Archambault (3), Xavier Fuller (2) and Nikola Zizic (6) all recorded points for the first time in their Coyote careers.
As a team, the Coyotes grabbed 42 rebounds and got to the line 24 times and converted 18 of those times. Brady Heiman joined Umude with three blocked shots and five rebounds.
For the Buffs, they grabbed 45 rebounds and went 14-of-15 from the line. They recorded 20 assists on the night and recorded 19 fast-break points compared to USD's two points. CU also had a lot of help from the bench as they outscored USD 32-11 in that category.
South Dakota faces Drake on Friday at 1 p.m. in their final game of the Little Apple Classic. The Bulldogs knocked off the host, Kansas State, 80-70 earlier Wednesday.
DRAKE 80, KANSAS STATE 70
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Led by strong performances from every player that stepped on the court, the Drake University men's basketball team opened its 2020-21 season with an impressive 80-70 win at Kansas State Wednesday afternoon.
Drake's biggest lead came in the waning seconds as the Bulldogs continually held off charges from Kansas State in a game where the lead switched hands eight times with neither team holding a double-digit lead until late.
The Bulldogs were led in the first game of the Little Apple Classic by a double-double from Garrett Sturtz who had 15 points and 10 rebounds along with a game-high four steals.
All 11 players that saw action scored for the Bulldogs including Tremell Murphy, who returned to action with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Shanquan Hemphill had 10 points in his Drake debut.
However, it was preseason All-MVC selection Roman Penn who may have had the biggest impact with eight assists to one turnover and nine points, all scored in the final five minutes to hold off Kansas State.
Mike McGuirl led Kansas State in the loss with 22 points. However, Drake's toughness and grit forced 19 turnovers and outscored a much larger K-State squad in the paint by a 42-34 margin.
That fight extended to the bench, which made significant contributions with 37 points from the reserves, including nine on a trio of first-half three-pointers from Jonah Jackson.
That fight was most evident during that second-half run in which K-State erased a two-point halftime deficit to take a 7-point, 47-40, lead with 15 minutes remaining. However, four-straight points from Hemphill and more steady play from Sturtz put the Bulldogs back on top four minutes later.
K-State would retake the lead once and tie the game twice until Penn took over in the final five minutes to preserve the Bulldogs' road win.
The Bulldogs remain in Manhattan, Kan., for their second game of the Little Apple Classic, Nov. 27, against South Dakota.
WOMEN
IOWA STATE 69, UNO 43
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 25 points and No. 15 Iowa State opened its season with a 69-43 victory over Omaha on Wednesday, though without head coach Bill Fennelly.
Joens shot 11 of 17 and grabbed seven rebounds. She had 17 points in the first half as the Cyclones shot out to a 33-22 lead before outscoring the Mavericks 21-9 in the third quarter. Kristin Scott finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Fennelly is in a 14-day quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Associate head coach Jodi Steyer is handling head-coaching duties.
While the Cyclones started three freshmen, the Mavericks, under new head coach Carrie Banks, have all five starters returning this season but their leading scorer from last year, Mariah Murdie, was absent. The Mavericks had nine active players. Josie Filer scored 10 points for Omaha, which shot only 23 percent and just 3 of 26 from the arc.
Kylie Feuerbach hit a 3-pointer for the Cyclones' first points to extend their consecutive game streak for made 3-pointers to 800, an NCAA record. The streak dates to Feb. 19, 1995.
DRAKE 75, CREIGHTON 62
OMAHA, Neb. – The Drake University women's basketball team used a blistering first two quarters of shooting in a 75-62 season-opening road win at Creighton Wednesday afternoon.
Drake (1-0) and its former MVC rival Creighton (0-1) traded baskets at the start of the game before sophomore Grace Berg, senior Maddie Monahan and junior Kierra Collier helped the Bulldogs build a 12-5 lead as the team never trailed again. Berg scored the game's first points on a layup, later added another basket while Monahan scored five points in the run that was capped by Collier's three-pointer.
Drake was led by Berg who poured in a career-high 24 points in her debut. The Indianola native and Missouri transfer finished 10-of-18 from the floor with two three-pointers, added seven rebounds and dished three assists.
Monahan made her 97th consecutive start and scored 13 points, grabbed three boards, handed out three assists and nabbed one steal. Collier just missed a double-double with 12 points and a career-high nine assists to go a career-best seven rebounds. Graduate Monica Burich recorded a double-double with 10 points and career-high 11 boards.
Drake would lead by as many as 12 in the first quarter and 21 in the second quarter. Berg's layup right before the half sent the Bulldogs to the locker room with a 50-33 lead. After shooting an impressive 61.8 percent in the first half their shooting cooled in the third quarter but sophomore Sarah Beth Gueldner drilled a three-pointer off the bench with just four second left in the third as Drake led 66-48 going into the final quarter.
Drake scored just nine points in the fourth and shot 15.4 percent but the Bulldogs held off the Bluejays' rally attempt. Drake has won three-straight over Creighton in the series that has continued every season since the Bluejays departed for the BIG EAST in 2013.
Temi Cerda led Creighton with 18 points in the loss. Drake forced 15 turnovers and controlled the paint with a 42-16 advantage and outrebounded the Bluejays, 43-34.
The Bulldogs remain on the road for their second game going to Green Bay on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game that will be broadcast on ESPN3.
