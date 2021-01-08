COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD women beat Kansas City by 58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- South Dakota rolled to a 26-3 lead in the first quarter and continued growing the margin through all four quarters in a 92-34 victory over Kansas City on Friday afternoon inside the Swinney Center.
It was the first of two meetings between the reigning Summit League champion, South Dakota (7-3, 3-0 Summit) and the reigning WAC champion, Kansas City (4-4, 1-1 Summit). The two teams rematch tomorrow at 2 p.m. back inside the Swinney Center.
“Our attention to detail was really good, especially at the start of the game and that allowed us to get stops and then into a rhythm offensively,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We know that playing the same opponent on back-to-back days presents a multitude of challenges, so we have to quickly recover and prepare for another game in less than 24 hours.”
Senior guard Liv Korngable tied her career high of 24 points on a near perfect afternoon of shooting. She finished 10-of-11 from the floor, handed out three assists, grabbed three boards and stole the ball twice.
She was one of four Coyotes in double-figures for the second time in three league games. Senior guard Chloe Lamb added 17 points with three made 3-pointers. She moved into 10th in USD career history for 3-pointers made with 151. Senior center Hannah Sjerven added 13 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes. Sjerven, who scored her 1,000th collegiate point against Denver last weekend, now sits 24 points away from 1,000 at USD.
Sophomore forward Alexi Hempe recorded her first career double-figure game with 10 points and four boards.
Of the 13 available Coyotes for the game, 11 made it into the scoring column. Sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky tallied a season-best eight points, while freshman Maddie Krull and junior Regan Sankey each scored six.
This marks the second time of the season that South Dakota has held a team to under 40 points and the 36th time in Plitzuweit’s tenure that the opponent has not reached 50.
The Coyotes outscored the Roos in each quarter, including 21-point differentials in the first and third quarters. South Dakota continued to extend its lead into the fourth quarter even as the Coyote starters did not see the floor.
South Dakota shot a season-best 55.2 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Coyote defense held Kansas City to just 29.3 percent from the field and 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from behind the arc.
Another important key to the game was the Coyotes’ 33 points off 21 Kansas City turnovers. The Coyotes, who rank in the nation’s top-10 for fewest turnovers, committed just five turnovers themselves.
DRAKE 74, EVANSVILLE 50: The Drake University women's basketball team defeated Evansville, 74-50, Thursday night at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Drake (4-6, 2-1 MVC) broke open a close game at halftime with a big third-quarter outscoring Evansville (4-4, 0-3 MVC), 25-8. The Bulldogs turned a 34-29 lead at the break into a 59-37 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Maddie Monahan scored a game-high 13 points while Grace Berg had 12 and Kierra Collier finished with 10. Monahan matched a career-high with eight free throws while Collier added five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Maggie Bair just missed her third double-double of the season with nine points and 10 rebounds to go with four blocks. Sarah Beth Gueldner added a season-high eight points off the bench.
The Bulldogs overcame their 21 turnovers by forcing 20 by the Purple Aces. Those 20 turnovers led to 22 points for Drake, which held Evansville to just eight points on one field goal in the decisive third quarter. Rylie Stephens scored a team-high 10 points coming off the bench for the Purple Aces. The Bulldogs held sophomore Abby Feit to seven points, 10 below her scoring average, which came into Thursday second in the MVC.
VALPARAISO 63, UNI 56: Karli Rucker scored a team-high 18 points, but UNI women's basketball couldn't overcome a 14-2 third-quarter run and fell 63-56 Thursday night at the ARC in Valparaiso.
Valpo started the game on a 12-2 run before UNI battled back to cut the lead to 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers hit back-to-back buckets to start the second to take a lead, but the two teams traded leads throughout the second quarter. The Panthers led 30-29 with a minute to play before the break before a Valpo layup gave the Crusaders a 31-30 advantage at the break.
UNI started the third on a 9-0 run a 14-2 run to build a 44-33 lead. With 4:56 to play in the third, but Valpo closed the quarter on their own 14-2 run to lead 45-46 heading into the fourth.
The Crusaders extended their lead to 59-51 with 3:50 to play and UNI couldn't overcome the deficit and fell by 7.
The Panthers outrebounded Valpo 48-34, including eight by Cynthia Wolf. The Panthers were 22-64 (34.4%) from the field.
Three Valpo players scored in double figures led by Shay Frederick with a game-high 20 points.