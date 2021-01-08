COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD women beat Kansas City by 58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- South Dakota rolled to a 26-3 lead in the first quarter and continued growing the margin through all four quarters in a 92-34 victory over Kansas City on Friday afternoon inside the Swinney Center.

It was the first of two meetings between the reigning Summit League champion, South Dakota (7-3, 3-0 Summit) and the reigning WAC champion, Kansas City (4-4, 1-1 Summit). The two teams rematch tomorrow at 2 p.m. back inside the Swinney Center.

“Our attention to detail was really good, especially at the start of the game and that allowed us to get stops and then into a rhythm offensively,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We know that playing the same opponent on back-to-back days presents a multitude of challenges, so we have to quickly recover and prepare for another game in less than 24 hours.”

Senior guard Liv Korngable tied her career high of 24 points on a near perfect afternoon of shooting. She finished 10-of-11 from the floor, handed out three assists, grabbed three boards and stole the ball twice.