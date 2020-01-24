COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD women jump out to big lead early

VERMILLION, S.D. - The No. 24 ranked South Dakota women's basketball team continued its dominance in the Summit League, jolting Purdue Fort Wayne 79-25 in a game played at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center Friday.
South Dakota scored the first basket of the game and following a basketball by the Mastadons tied the contest at 2-2, USD went on a 23-0 run and led 27-4 at the end of the first quarter.
South Dakota went on to lead 52-10 at the half on and went on to win for the seven time in as many Summit League games and improved to 18-2 overall.
Ciara Durry scored 13 points to lead USD while Hannah Sjerven had 12, Chloe Lamb 11 and Monica Arens 10. The Coyotes limited the Mastadons to 9-of-43 shooting from the field.
Purdue Fort Wayne is now 4-15 overall and 0-6 in Summit League games.
MINNESOTA STATE 79, WAYNE STATE 69: The Mavericks built a 20-point lead at the intermission and went on in the second half to hold off the Wildcats for the win in Northern Sun Conference women's basketball played in Mankato, Minn. Friday.
Minnesota State held Wayne State to just 30 percent shooing from the field and held a 47-27 cushion at the half. THe Mavericks (10-7 overall and 7-6 NSIC) were led by Kristia Fett who had 15 points.
Erin Norling had 13 points to lead Wayne State (13-6 overall and 8-5 NSIC). Halley Busse and Brittan Bongartz also had 11 points apeice for WSC, which plays at Concrodia-St. Paul Saturday afternoon.
WAYNE STATE 73, MINNESOTA STATE 71: Nick Ferrarini hit a lay up with five seconds left to provide the winning points and the Wildcats held on to snap a 14-game losing skid to the Mavericks in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played in Mankato, Minn. Friday.
Ferrarini had 21 points to lead the Wildcat attack while Jordan Janssen added 14, Nate Mohr 13 and Al'Tavius Jackson 11.
Wayne State (7-15 overall and 4-9 NSIC) also held a 39-38 lead at the half. Ryland Holt had 17 points for Minnesota State (10-9 overall and 8-5 NSIC).
THURSDAY
MEN
DORDT 77, JAMESTOWN 75: After two minutes with neither team scoring, Dordt was able to pull out a win when Garrett Franken scored with five seconds left. Jamestown missed a game-winning 3-point attempt, giving the Defenders a 77-75 victory.
Dordt is now 16-7 overall and 7-6 in the GPAC. Jamestown is 14-8 overall and 5-7 in the GPAC.
Franken finished with 15 points and Josh Van Lingen had 15 points and three assists off the bench. Zach Bussard had 14 points and eight rebounds and Jesse Jansma and Ben Gesink each had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Gesink added three steals.