COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: USD women jump out to big lead early

VERMILLION, S.D. - The No. 24 ranked South Dakota women's basketball team continued its dominance in the Summit League, jolting Purdue Fort Wayne 79-25 in a game played at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center Friday.

South Dakota scored the first basket of the game and following a basketball by the Mastadons tied the contest at 2-2, USD went on a 23-0 run and led 27-4 at the end of the first quarter.

South Dakota went on to lead 52-10 at the half on and went on to win for the seven time in as many Summit League games and improved to 18-2 overall.

Ciara Durry scored 13 points to lead USD while Hannah Sjerven had 12, Chloe Lamb 11 and Monica Arens 10. The Coyotes limited the Mastadons to 9-of-43 shooting from the field.

Purdue Fort Wayne is now 4-15 overall and 0-6 in Summit League games.

MINNESOTA STATE 79, WAYNE STATE 69: The Mavericks built a 20-point lead at the intermission and went on in the second half to hold off the Wildcats for the win in Northern Sun Conference women's basketball played in Mankato, Minn. Friday.