COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wartburg defeats Buena Vista on Friday

Leading the way was Ashley Joens, who notched her 11th-20-point game of the season with 22 points, and added eight rebounds. Kristin Scott got all 15 of her points in the first half and added six rebounds.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

BUENA VISTA 88, SIMPSON 72: Freshman guard Zane Neubaum scored a career-high 24 points to lead a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures on Thursday night.

It was a back-and-forth game during the first half with neither team able to go on much of a run and widen a lead. BVU managed to go in front by as many as nine in the half at 33-24 before Simpson cut into that lead to make it 39-34 at the break. Simpson pulled even at 39-39 to begin the second stanza, but then it was virtually all Beavers from there. Sittner connected on back-to-back treys while Neubaum added another to make it 52-41, and that put BVU in front for good.

In just his second collegiate outing, Neubaum went 10-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from long range, and added a pair of dunks.

Seniors Michael Demers and Garrett Sittner each followed with 17 points while junior Jake Thompson scored 11.