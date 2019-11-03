ORANGE, California -- Texas-Permian Basin led from start to finish in defeating the Wayne State College men’s basketball 82-62 Sunday afternoon at the CCA Division II Tip Off Classic.
The Falcons move to 1-2 on the year with the win while the Wildcats fall to 0-3.
The third game in three days caught up to the Wildcats, who shot just 29 percent in the first half and 34.4 percent for the contest.
Texas-Permian Basin shot 48.5 percent from the field on 32 of 66 shooting. The Falcons were 9 for 22 behind the arc and 9 for 12 from the free throw stripe.
Sophomore center Jordan Janssen paced Wayne State with his second double-double of the weekend, recording 17 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Ben Dentlinger (12) and sophomore guard Nate Mohr (11) also hit double figures for the Wildcats.
Wayne State resumes play on Friday and Saturday at the GAC/NSIC Challenge in Shawnee, Oklahoma where the Wildcats face East Central (Okla.) Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Oklahoma Baptist Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
SATURDAY
DORDT WOMEN 70, ROCHESTER 57: The Dordt women's basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 70-57 victory on Saturday over Rochester.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt as she had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Rachel Evavold added nine points and six rebounds. Payton Harmsen had three assists and Karly Gustafson had nine points and three steals off the bench.
Dordt forced 21 turnovers in the win.
MAYVILLE STATE 96, DORDT MEN 80: Dordt couldn't find a way to slow down Mayville State's offense in a 96-80 loss.
Mayville State shot 53.1 percent in the game and hit 13 3-pointers.
Garrett Franken led Dordt as he had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Zach Bussard had 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Ben Gesink had nine points and five assists.
USD 72, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 61: Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude each scored 18 points as South Dakota defeated Concordia-St. Paul 72-61 in an exhibition game inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday evening.
Hagedorn, in his return after missing the entire 2018-19 season due to injury, finished 5-of-12 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free throw line, while Umude was 7-for-11 from the field and made all four of his free throws.
Brandon Armstrong rounded out the Coyote trio in double figures with 13 points after connecting twice from beyond the arc off the bench.
Senior Cody Kelley posted a well-rounded line of six points, seven rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes.
As a team, South Dakota shot 49 percent (25-of-51) from the floor and was efficient at the charity stripe, hitting 18 of its 22 chances (81.8 percent). The difference maker for the Coyotes came in the turnover department. South Dakota forced 23 giveaways and converted those into 31 points while turning over the ball just nine times.
With its lone exhibition game in the books, South Dakota will tip off the 2019-20 regular season on Friday evening at 8:30 p.m. (CT) against Pacific as part of the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
CONCORDIA IRVINE 75, WAYNE STATE 73: No. 23 Concordia Irvine rallied from a 39-28 halftime deficit and scored the go-ahead basket with 36 seconds remaining to edge the Wayne State men's basketball team 75-73 Saturday evening at the CCA Division II Men’s Basketball Tip Off Classic.
Wayne State was 30 of 68 from the field for 44.1 percent, going 6 of 15 from 3-point range and 7 for 12 at the free throw line.
Concordia Irvine made 25 of 59 shots for 42.4 percent, including 7 for 19 behind the arc. The Eagles were 18 of 26 at the free throw line.
Ferrarini led Wayne State with a game-high 23 points, going 10 for 19 from the field. Jordan Janssen added 15 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the year to go with six assists.