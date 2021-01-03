COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wayne State falls to 0-2 on the season

The Hawkeyes out-rebounded Illinois 48-31 and dished out a season-high 23 assists, with six players recording at least three assists.

Iowa led 52-25 at halftime and grew its lead to 83-45 after three quarters, a margin which reached 45 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Four of the 11 Hawkeyes who scored in the game finished in double figures, an effort led by a 21-point performance from Caitlin Clark.

Warnock finished with 18, Monika Czinano collected 15 and Megan Meyer had 10 to help Iowa (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) earn its sixth straight victory over the Fighting Illini and its ninth in the last 11 games between the teams.

NEBRASKA 53, RUTGERS 50: In a close defensive game on Sunday — there were 11 lead changes — Nebraska's Isabella Bourne was the MVP.

Bourne got the tough assignment of guarding Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes for most of the game. Guirantes is the leading scorer in the Big Ten and scored 34 points in her last game.

But Bourne and the Huskers held Guirantes to a massive 16 points under her season average. Guirantes finished with eight points. She didn’t score until 17 minutes into the game and missed 21 of 24 shots from the field.