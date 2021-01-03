COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wayne State falls to 0-2 on the season

WAYNE, Neb. — Northern State held Wayne State to just 29 percent shooting in the first half as the Wolves posted a 64-51 victory over the Wildcats Sunday afternoon in a non-conference men’s college basketball game played in Rice Auditorium. NSU is now 2-0 on the year while WSC drops to 0-2.
NSU, ranked eighth in NCAA Division II, shot 38.5 percent from the field on 20 of 52 shots. The Wolves were 7 of 22 from 3-point range and 17 of 25 at the foul line.
WSC had 20 turnovers in the game to just 11 on Northern State. The Wolves posted 10 blocked shots in the game to two by the Wildcats.
Junior forward Jordan Janssen led Wayne State with 19 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and 28th of his career. Junior guard Nate Mohr also hit double digits with 12 points
WSC will be on the road next weekend for NSIC South Division contests at Concordia-St. Paul Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
MICHIGAN STATE 84, NEBRASKA 77: A Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State basketball team sitting at 0-3 in the Big Ten standings is hard enough to believe, so the Spartans at 0-4 really would have been a shock.
But 0-4 in the league still hasn’t happened, after the 17th-ranked Spartans beat Nebraska 84-77 on Saturday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Michigan State needed until its fourth league game to get its first Big Ten win, a rare occurrence in Izzo’s 26 seasons. This was just the second time the Spartans had lost three straight to start the Big Ten season.
Forward Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Spartans, with 10 coming on free throws and also three three-pointers. Senior guard Joshua Langford added 15 points for Michigan State.
Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) is dangerously close to going one full year without beating a conference team. Nebraska has lost 21 consecutive league games over two seasons, a streak that could turn 1 year old later this week if Nebraska can’t beat Purdue on Tuesday. Nebraska’s last league win came against Iowa on Jan. 7, 2020.
Allen led the Huskers with 23 points in 25 minutes, and was 10-for-18 from the field. That’s his fifth 20-point game of the season.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WAYNE STATE 81, NORTHERN STATE 73: Wayne State used a 30-point fourth quarter to rally in the final period for a 81-73 win at Northern State Sunday afternoon in a non-conference women’s basketball game played in Wachs Arena.
The win by WSC avenged a 77-53 loss to the NSU one day earlier, leaving both teams 1-1 on the season.
Wayne State trailed early in the fourth quarter until taking the lead for good at 58-56 on an Autumn Mlinar 3-pointer with 7:30 to play.
Two minutes later, WSC used back-to-back treys from Erin Norling and Mlinar to take a 68-58 lead.
Northern State closed within five at 73-68 with 1:24 remaining, but the ‘Cats sealed the win making 8 of 10 free throws in the final minute as Wayne State completed the comeback and earned a weekend split.
Norling led Wayne State in scoring with a game-high 28 points, her 18th career game of 20 or more points. Halley Busse finished with 18 points while Mlinar added a career-high 14 that included a perfect 4 of 4 behind the arc. Senior center Brittany Bongartz added 13 points in the win.
Wayne State finished the game making 29 of 62 shots for 46.8 percent, including 11 of 31 from the 3-point line. WSC was also 12 of 18 at the free throw line.
IOWA 107, ILLINOIS 68: Iowa overwhelmed Illinois from the jump on Sunday, hitting 57.1 percent of its 21 shots in the first quarter including a 7-of-12 touch from 3-point range.
On defense, the Hawkeyes limited Illinois to 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter and never gave the Fighting Illini a chance to get much going after that while limiting Illinois to 37.1-percent shooting for the game.
Seven Hawkeyes scored in the first quarter and Iowa didn't let up in an effort which mirrored the outcome in the only meeting between the teams last season, a 108-72 Iowa victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes out-rebounded Illinois 48-31 and dished out a season-high 23 assists, with six players recording at least three assists.
Iowa led 52-25 at halftime and grew its lead to 83-45 after three quarters, a margin which reached 45 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Four of the 11 Hawkeyes who scored in the game finished in double figures, an effort led by a 21-point performance from Caitlin Clark.
Warnock finished with 18, Monika Czinano collected 15 and Megan Meyer had 10 to help Iowa (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) earn its sixth straight victory over the Fighting Illini and its ninth in the last 11 games between the teams.
NEBRASKA 53, RUTGERS 50: In a close defensive game on Sunday — there were 11 lead changes — Nebraska's Isabella Bourne was the MVP.
Bourne got the tough assignment of guarding Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes for most of the game. Guirantes is the leading scorer in the Big Ten and scored 34 points in her last game.
But Bourne and the Huskers held Guirantes to a massive 16 points under her season average. Guirantes finished with eight points. She didn’t score until 17 minutes into the game and missed 21 of 24 shots from the field.
That defense went all the way to the finish, with Bourne stopping Guirantes on two shot attempts in the final 30 seconds of the game when Rutgers only trailed by one point.
If Guirantes has just a little more success on offense, Rutgers may have had enough to win. But instead the Huskers were able to complete a massive week that also included beating No. 15 Northwestern. The Huskers improved to 5-3, and 3-2 in the Big Ten.
IOWA STATE 74, TEXAS 59: The contest was a close one throughout the first half as the Cyclones kept within three points of the Longhorns as four posted double digits; Ashley Joens (19), Lexi Donarski (12), Emily Ryan (11) and Kristin Scott (10). The Longhorns grabbed onto a quick lead early in the third quarter and held on to seal a win.
Texas began the third quarter with a 7-0 run that the Cyclones would not bounce back from. The Cyclones would cut the lead to sing digits after Ashley Joens netted a 3 pointer to bring the Cyclones within eight, but the Longhorns continued to pull away to end the third quarter with a score of 60-49.