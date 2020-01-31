COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wayne State men beat Mary in overtime

WAYNE, Neb. - Wayne State outscored Mary 14-6 in overtime to claim an 85-77 Northern Sun Conference men's basketball win in a game played in Wayne, Neb. Friday.
The Wildcats appeared n control and led 50-34 after a Ben Dentlinger traditional 3-point play with 15:04 left in regulation. The Marauders whittled the Wayne State lead gradually the rest of the half and tied things up on a 2-point jumper by Wyatt Clark with 36 seconds remaining in the second half.
Nick Ferrarini had 27 points to lead Wayne State (9-15 ofverall and 6-9 NSIC). Jordan Janssen also scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds while Nate Mohr scored 15 for WSC. Carr led Mary (10-11 overall, 5-10 NSIC) with 17 points.
MARY 83, WAYNE STATE 81 (OT): The Marauders got a pair of free throws from Lauren Rotunda qith 1.6 seconds left in overtime to provide the winning points in the Marauders' Northern Sun Conference win over Wayne State Friday in Wayne, Neb.
Mary also got an overtime forcing shot from Cassie Askvig with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 68-68. Askvig had 25 points to pace the Marauders (15-9 overall and 9-6 NSIC).
Erin Nroling had a game-high 28 points for the Wildcats (14-7 overall, 9-6 NSIC) and Halley Bussey added 21. Wayne State plays Minot State at Rice Auditorium Saturday afternoon.
UNI 70, LOYOLA 50: UNI jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and never let Loyola back into it, following with a 25-point second quarter. The Panthers tripped up the 13-win Ramblers with a 70-50 victory on Friday in Cedar Falls.
UNI improved to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the Missouri Valley. Loyola falls to 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the MVC.
The Panthers shot 45.6 percent (26.-57) percent in the game and hit 10 3-pointers. UNI held Loyola to 34.4 percent (21-of-61) from the field.
Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds and Abby Gerrits had 10 points. Cynthia Wolf had 10 rebounds, nine points and three blocks off the bench.
DRAKE 87, VALPARAISO 66: Valparaiso was able to crack Drake's defense in the first quarter, scoring 25 points. But the Bulldogs locked down by allowing only 16 points in the second and third quarters combined, allowing Drake to build a big lead. While Valparaiso got rolling again with 25 points in the fourth, Drake scored 24 points in the final frame and went on to beat Valpo 87-66 on Friday in Des Moines.
Drake improves to 14-6 overall and 6-2 in the Missouri Valley. Valpo falls to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the MVC.
Drake shot 60 percent (33-of-55) in the win and held Valpo to 37.3 percent shooting (22-of-59) and forced 19 turnovers, which Drake turned into 19 points. The Bulldogs also outscored Valpo 44-26 in the paint and had 45 bench points.
Becca Hittner had 16 points and six rebounds for Drake and Sarah Beth Gueldner hit four 3-pointers off the bench to finish with 16 points. Sara Rhine had 13 points and Maggie Negaard hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and four assists off the bench. Brenni Rose had nine points, 11 assists and four steals and Maddie Monahan had eight assists.
THURSDAY
MEN
USD 93, DENVER 87:
DENVER, Colo. — Five Coyotes scored in double figures in a 93-87 win over the Denver Pioneers on Thursday night inside the Magness Arena.
It was the sixth win in seven games for the Coyotes (15-8, 6-3 Summit), who won their first conference road game. Denver falls to 5-18 overall and 1-8 in the Summit.
Triston Simpson was scoreless heading into the second half and sparked the Coyotes with 17 second-half points in the win while Stanley Umude led the Yotes with 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting and pulled down 13 rebounds to record his fifth double-double of the season.
Rounding out the double-figure scoring for the Yotes was Cody Kelley with 11 points and Tyler Peterson with 16 points. Tyler Hagedorn recorded 20 points, his 11th time reaching 20 or more points and third consecutive. Hagedorn continued his efficient shooting in the win going 4-of-5 from deep including a pair from the logo.
The win extends USD's four-game win streak and gives them a crucial road win to put them one game back of first-place South Dakota State in the league standings.
Denver (5-18, 1-8) was led by Ade Murkey with 28 points and six rebounds while Jase Townsend and Roscoe Eastmond finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.