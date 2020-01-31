COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wayne State men beat Mary in overtime

UNI 70, LOYOLA 50: UNI jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and never let Loyola back into it, following with a 25-point second quarter. The Panthers tripped up the 13-win Ramblers with a 70-50 victory on Friday in Cedar Falls.

UNI improved to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the Missouri Valley. Loyola falls to 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the MVC.

The Panthers shot 45.6 percent (26.-57) percent in the game and hit 10 3-pointers. UNI held Loyola to 34.4 percent (21-of-61) from the field.

Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds and Abby Gerrits had 10 points. Cynthia Wolf had 10 rebounds, nine points and three blocks off the bench.

DRAKE 87, VALPARAISO 66: Valparaiso was able to crack Drake's defense in the first quarter, scoring 25 points. But the Bulldogs locked down by allowing only 16 points in the second and third quarters combined, allowing Drake to build a big lead. While Valparaiso got rolling again with 25 points in the fourth, Drake scored 24 points in the final frame and went on to beat Valpo 87-66 on Friday in Des Moines.

Drake improves to 14-6 overall and 6-2 in the Missouri Valley. Valpo falls to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the MVC.