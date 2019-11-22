COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats get 20 from Ferrarini and Janssen in win

WAYNE, Neb. - Nick Ferrarini and Jordan Janssen scored 20 points each to lead Wayne State past Central Missouri 73-63 in a non-conference men's basketball game played at Rice Auditorium Friday.

The Wildcats trailed 34-31 at the intermission after leading for much of the first then fell behind 37-31 after the Mules' Michael Winger hit a 3-point shot to start the scoring in the second half.

Wayne State answered with a 12-0 run to take a 44-37 lead. Central Missouri was able to tie the game at 50-50 with 11:24 to go in regulation but Janssen hit two free throws to put WSC back up 52-50 to give it a lead it held the rest of the way.

Wayne State (3-5) plays at Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday. DeAndre Sorrells had 16 points for Central Missouri (1-4).

NORTH PARK 53, BUENA VISTA WOMEN 46: The Beavers led 32-22 at the half but could only manage 14 points in the second half and fell to North Park in a women's basketball game played in Chicago Friday evening.

After trailing 15-12 through one quarter, the Beavers caught fire and went on a 20-7 surge in the second period to lead by 10 points at the break. Destiny Einerwold had 15 points and Erin Gerke 14 to lead Buena Vista (1-3). North Park pulled to within 37-36 after three quarters then won the final frame 17-9 to pull away for its third win in as many games.

