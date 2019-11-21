COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats surge past Hardrockers in second half

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Wayne State rallied from a 40-31 halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota Mines 78-65 in a non-conference women's basketball game played Thursday evening.
The Wildcats went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter to take a 57-52 lead entering the final frame. Erin Norling scored 32 points and nine rebounds to pace Wayne State (3-1 overall) while Josey Ryan chipped in with a dozen more points.
Ryan Weiss had 13 points to lead South Dakota Mines (1-2).
LATE WEDNESDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 69, DOANE 32: The No. 4 Mustangs held the Tigers to under 20% shooting in the first half and went on to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men Wednesday in Crete, Neb.
Morningside rolled to a 37-13 halftime cushion as Doane connected on just five field goals in the first half and 11 for the game. Matt Hanh scored 12 points and Tyler Borchers had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (6-0 overall and 2-0 GPAC).
Isiah Sykes had seven points to lead Doane (2-8 overall and 0-3 GPAC).
You have free articles remaining.
DORDT 86, NORTHWESTERN 68: The Defenders outscored the Raiders 32-10 over final 11 minutes of the first half to turn a tie ball game into a rout in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball action played in Sioux Center Wednesday.
Northwstern rallied to within 12 points on three occasions in the second half by never got its deficit out of double digits while falling to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in GPAC play.
Dordt (5-3 overall and 1-2 GPAC) got 24 points and nine rebounds from Garrett Franken while Jesse Jansma and Ben Gesink added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Craig Sterk scored 18 points and Trent Hilbrands 15 to lead the Raiders.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 99, DOANE 45: The No. 19 Mustangs missed hitting the century mark but did little else wrong in throttling the Tigers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Crete, Neb. Wednesday.
Morningside led 31-6 after the first quarter and 53-14 at the half on its way to a win in a game that saw 13 Mustang players score points.
Sierra Mitchell had a game-high 17 points to lead Morningside (6-1 overall and 3-0 GPAC). Both Taylor Rodenburg and Faith Meyer added 11 points for the Mustangs.
Halle Konz had 14 points to pace the Tigers (0-6 overall and 0-6 GPAC).