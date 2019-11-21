COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats surge past Hardrockers in second half

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Wayne State rallied from a 40-31 halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota Mines 78-65 in a non-conference women's basketball game played Thursday evening.

The Wildcats went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter to take a 57-52 lead entering the final frame. Erin Norling scored 32 points and nine rebounds to pace Wayne State (3-1 overall) while Josey Ryan chipped in with a dozen more points.

Ryan Weiss had 13 points to lead South Dakota Mines (1-2).

LATE WEDNESDAY

MEN'S BASKETBALL

MORNINGSIDE 69, DOANE 32: The No. 4 Mustangs held the Tigers to under 20% shooting in the first half and went on to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men Wednesday in Crete, Neb.

Morningside rolled to a 37-13 halftime cushion as Doane connected on just five field goals in the first half and 11 for the game. Matt Hanh scored 12 points and Tyler Borchers had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (6-0 overall and 2-0 GPAC).

Isiah Sykes had seven points to lead Doane (2-8 overall and 0-3 GPAC).

