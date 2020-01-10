COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Winona State pulls away from Wayne State women in second half

WOMEN

WINONA STATE 83, WAYNE STATE 75: Wayne State was tied with Winona State at halftime but the third quarter did the Wildcats in. Winona State outscored WSC 23-13 and despite a 29-point fourth quarter by the Wildcats, Winona State had 27 points to hold off any comeback attempt as Wayne State lost 83-75 on Friday in Winona, Minnesota.

Wayne State falls to 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the Northern Sun. Winona is now 10-5 overalla nd 5-4 in the Northern Sun.

Wayne State's offense got going in the second half, shooting 45.7 percent (16-of-35) but Winona State shot 54.8 percent (35-of-62) for the game.

Erin Norling just missed a double-double in the loss with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Brittany Bongartz and Halley Busse each had 15 points and Bongartz grabbed five rebounds. Josey Ryan scored 10 points.

