COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota defeats Midland
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota women's basketball team wasted little time to score on Wednesday. 

The Coyotes jumped out to a 30-9 first quarter lead en route to defeating Midland 89-39 to close out the calendar year. 

USD closed out the opening stanza on a 13-0 run. Maddie Krull scored four points in that run, and Liv Korngable hit a 3-pointer. 

USD had four ladies who scored in double figures, and it was led by Hannah Sjerven with 14 points. 

Korngable had 12 points, Kyah Watson 11 and Krull scored 10 points. 

The Coyotes shot 49 percent from the floor. 

USD also dominated the rebounding part of the game. The Coyotes had 52 rebounds to the Warriors' 26. 

The non-conference portion of the schedule is done for the Coyotes. When they return to play in 2021, they'll host Denver to open the Summit League schedule against Denver on Saturday and Sunday. 

Midland's leading scorer was Lexis Haase with 10 points. Dakota Valley High School grad Peyton Wingert had five points. 

