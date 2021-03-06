COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota defeats Oral Roberts in Summit women's opener

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota got 22 points from Chloe Lamb and another double-double from Hannah Sjerven as it defeated Oral Roberts 89-66 in a first-round game at the Summit League women's basketball tournament.

The Coyotes also got 19 points apiece from Korngable and Sjerven to improve to 17-5 on the season. It was Sjerven's 10th double-double of the season.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

South Dakota came on the court knowing top-seed South Dakota State had lost its opening round game to Omaha in a huge upset that handed SDSU its first loss to a Summit team this season after going 14-0 in regular-season games.

The Coyotes grabbed a 43-31 at the half but had to fight off a second-half rally that saw Oral Roberts pull to within 60-55 in the third quarter. USD, however, righted the ship to lead 66-57 after three quarters and outscored ORU 23-9 in the fourth frame to wrap up the win.

USD advances to a semifinal round match up with either North Dakota State or Denver Monday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.

Oral Roberts ends its campaign with a 6-15 record and got 21 points from Tierney Coleman.

MEN'S BASKETBALL