COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota defeats Oral Roberts in Summit women's opener

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota got 22 points from Chloe Lamb and another double-double from Hannah Sjerven as it defeated Oral Roberts 89-66 in a first-round game at the Summit League women's basketball tournament.
The Coyotes also got 19 points apiece from Korngable and Sjerven to improve to 17-5 on the season. It was Sjerven's 10th double-double of the season.
South Dakota came on the court knowing top-seed South Dakota State had lost its opening round game to Omaha in a huge upset that handed SDSU its first loss to a Summit team this season after going 14-0 in regular-season games.
The Coyotes grabbed a 43-31 at the half but had to fight off a second-half rally that saw Oral Roberts pull to within 60-55 in the third quarter. USD, however, righted the ship to lead 66-57 after three quarters and outscored ORU 23-9 in the fourth frame to wrap up the win.
USD advances to a semifinal round match up with either North Dakota State or Denver Monday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.
Oral Roberts ends its campaign with a 6-15 record and got 21 points from Tierney Coleman.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
BUENA VISTA 97, CENTRAL 67: Michael Demers scored 22 points to help the Beavers roll to as American Rivers Conference men's basketball win in Pella Saturday.
Buena Vista (7-2 overall and 6-2 ARC) shot 50.7 percent from the field (37-of-73) and also got 18 points from Zane Neubaum. Brendan Gary and Jacob Privia also came off the bench to add 12 and 11 points, respectively, for BVU.
Adam Finn also had 22 points to lead the Dutch (2-3 overall and in the ARC).