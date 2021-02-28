COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota women win on Senior Day

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven tallied her third-straight double-double to lead the Coyotes to an 81-61 senior day victory over North Dakota State on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
South Dakota (16-5, 12-2) set a new Summit League record for consecutive home league wins with 31.
USD honored its five seniors – Sjerven, Liv Korngable, Chloe Lamb, Claudia Kunzer and Monica Arens – ahead of tip-off. This class has never lost at home to a Summit League team and are 52-3 overall on Abbott Court.
Sjerven finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists. It marks her ninth double-double of the season and a season-high for blocks. She moved to second in USD history for blocked shots during the game, passing alumna Amber Hegge (2007-12) with 178 in her Coyote career. Sjerven’s senior campaign includes 20 outings in double figures with seven 20-point games.
Korngable added 19 points, a career-high eight assists and career-best five steals.
Freshman Maddie Krull added 11 points in limited minutes for her sixth-straight game in double-digits.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NDSU 89, SOUTH DAKOTA 77: With the loss, USD (13-10, 11-4 Summit) will be the two seed in the Summit League Tournament and face the seventh seed Western Illinois on Saturday, March 6 at 8:45 p.m at the Sanford Pentagon. This will be the fourth time the Yotes have been the second seed in the tournament.
On senior day, Stanley Umude recorded his fifth 30-plus point game of the season finishing with 39 points on 14-for-25 shooting. Umude tied his career-high of five made 3-pointers going 5-of-8 from deep. Sophomore Tasos Kamateros recorded his second career 20-plus game with a career-high 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Kamateros also set a career-high going 5-of-6 from deep, the most 3-pointers the Athens, Greece native has made in a Coyote uniform.
In the first game without star guard A.J. Plitzuweit, USD came out firing on all cylinders taking a 11-1 lead into the first media timeout. The Bison fought back after a slow start to make it 27-25 in favor of the Yotes after a Griesel jumper and would take their first lead with just under four minutes left before the break at 30-29. A Griesel 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave them the 40-37 lead heading into the intermission.
The Bison pushed the lead to its largest of the game thus far at 57-50 just after the first media timeout of the second half. South Dakota was able to cut the lead to three points after a Xavier Fuller layup at the 12:15 mark in the second half, but that’s as close as the Yotes would get the rest of the way.
NDSU used a 23-6 run over an eight minute period to push the game out of hand and spoil senior day.