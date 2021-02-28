COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota women win on Senior Day

On senior day, Stanley Umude recorded his fifth 30-plus point game of the season finishing with 39 points on 14-for-25 shooting. Umude tied his career-high of five made 3-pointers going 5-of-8 from deep. Sophomore Tasos Kamateros recorded his second career 20-plus game with a career-high 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Kamateros also set a career-high going 5-of-6 from deep, the most 3-pointers the Athens, Greece native has made in a Coyote uniform.

In the first game without star guard A.J. Plitzuweit, USD came out firing on all cylinders taking a 11-1 lead into the first media timeout. The Bison fought back after a slow start to make it 27-25 in favor of the Yotes after a Griesel jumper and would take their first lead with just under four minutes left before the break at 30-29. A Griesel 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave them the 40-37 lead heading into the intermission.

The Bison pushed the lead to its largest of the game thus far at 57-50 just after the first media timeout of the second half. South Dakota was able to cut the lead to three points after a Xavier Fuller layup at the 12:15 mark in the second half, but that’s as close as the Yotes would get the rest of the way.

NDSU used a 23-6 run over an eight minute period to push the game out of hand and spoil senior day.

