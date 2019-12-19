COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sterling squeaks by Briar Cliff women's basketball team

SIOUX CITY — No. 16 Sterling got a rebound basket from Bailey Bangert with three seconds left to break a tie and deny upset-minded Briar Cliff 83-81 in a women's college basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Thursday.

The Warriors scored the final seven points to the contest to overcome an 81-76 Briar Cliff lead with three minutes to go after a shot in the lane by Payton Slaughter. The Chargers only got one shot over the closing three minutes and turned the ball over three times to aid the Sterling comeback.

The game was close throughout with neither team holding a double digit lead and nine lead changes. Konnor Sudmann had 25 points to lead Briar Cliff while Slughter added 23 and Madelyn Deitchler had 14. The Chargers (3-10) will take a Holidat break before returning to host Mayville State Dec. 28.

The win was the second stright down the the wire triumph for the Warriors (11-3). Sterling hit a shot just ahead of the final buzzer to clip KCAC rival Tabor 64-63 last Saturday. Bangert led the Warriors with 19 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWESTERN WOMEN 98, WALDORF 25: The Northwestern women's basketball team jumped out to a 34-4 lead after the first quarter en route to a blowout non-conference win.

The Red Raiders (10-2) also held Waldorf to 10 first-half points.