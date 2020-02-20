COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UNI drops road game at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – University of Northern Iowa guard AJ Green elected not to go with a mask after all.
A superhero may not have made a difference Thursday night as the Hulman Center might as well be located on the planet Krypton when the Panthers visit. Indiana State knocked down 11 3-pointers and held off a fierce late charge for its fifth consecutive home win over UNI, 67-64.
Green, who broke his nose in overtime Saturday at Loyola and tried on a clear protective mask the previous two practices, led the Panthers with 21 points. He was the only offensive spark UNI could find until the final six minutes.
Spencer Haldeman missed his first five looks, multiple open, from deep before finally connecting and finishing with eight points. Trae Berhow was scoreless on five shots. Isaiah Brown caught fire late for 13 points and Austin Phyfe scored 12 inside.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI (22-5, 11-4 Missouri Valley) now finds itself tied with Loyola atop the league standings with three games remaining. Indiana State (15-11, 8-7) took a step towards avoiding the MVC Tournament Thursday play-in round after improving to 11-1 on its home court this season.
UNI dug itself in and out of a significant early hole for a fourth consecutive game.
Indiana State quickly pushed its lead to 14 as the Sycamores knocked down eight 3-pointers while taking a 40-23 halftime lead.
Trailing by 18 late, Brown sparked a 12-0 run with a pair of 3-pointers and a basket inside to make it a manageable six-point game with 3:32 remaining. UNI cut its deficit to one three times over the final two minutes, but never managed to take the lead in this contest.
A potential game-tying 3-pointer by Green at the buzzer was well-contested by Williams and missed off the rim as time expired.
Waterloo Courier reporter Nick Petaros contributed to this report.