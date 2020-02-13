COLLEGE BASKETBALL: USD uses big second half to romp over WIU

VERMILLION, S.D. - The University of South Dakota women's basketball team got a double-double from Hannah Sjerven and stayed unbeaten in Summit League women's basketball play after pulling away in the second half for an 88-51 win over Western Illinois at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.

USD, ranked 21st, entered the game winning conference games by an average of 35.9 point but led by just nine points (47-38) at the half. After intemission, it was all South Dakota, however, as the Leathernecks were held to just 23 points.

Sjerven had 18 points and 11 rebounds and shared game scoring honoers with Western Illinois' Elzabeth Lutz.

USD's Taylor Frederick also had 13 points while Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy each added 11 and Madison McKeever had 10.

The win was the 23rd straight home conference victory for USD, which in now 12-0 this season in league. The Coyotes saw their lead in the Summit stretched to two games after South Dakota State lost at home to Denver Thursday.

USD is now 23-2 overall entering a game at Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla. Saturday at 2 p.m.

