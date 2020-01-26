COLLEGE BASKETBALL: USD women pull away in third quarter from Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team used a 19-2 run starting at the end of the third quarter to run away with a 79-56 victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes' run began with 2 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a layup by Harlan High School graduate Taylor Frederick. Five players scored during the run with seven from Duffy and five from McKeever.
“Today was a battle from start to finish,” South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We started well, but our awareness and attention to detail had a few moments were we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be. Our young ladies responded well in the second half and that proved to be the difference in the game.
“We are now on the tail end of our stretch of three games in six days. We have to quickly prepare to go on the road on Wednesday night."
No. 24/18 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway mark of league play and have won each Summit game by at least 20 points. For the second-straight year, Oral Roberts (8-12, 3-4) ended USD’s streak of holding opponents under 50 points. The Coyotes came into Sunday having kept four-straight foes below 50.
Four Coyotes reached double-figures in the contest led by junior guard Monica Arens and senior guard Ciara Duffy with 18 points apiece. Arens drained five 3-pointers, while also grabbing seven boards and blocking three shots. Duffy dished out five assists and pulled down three rebounds in the game. Duffy moved into fourth on USD’s all-time career scoring list in the game.
Senior guard Madison McKeever recorded her highest scoring game of Summit play with 14 points. She now sits eight points away from 1,000 in her career. McKeever also handed out four assists, pulled down four boards and stole the ball three times.
Junior center Hannah Sjerven’s stat line included 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Oral Roberts was led by junior guard Keni Jo Lippe, a Summit League preseason pick, with 16 points and eight boards. After leading the charge for the Golden Eagles early, the Coyote defense held Lippe without a bucket in the second half. Senior guard Rylie Torrey also reached double-digits with 12 points.
BRADLEY 77, DRAKE 76: Bradley (16-2, 7-0 MVC) snapped a 12-game losing streak in the series with Drake (13-6, 5-2 MVC) to remain the lone undefeated team in league play and in first place.
Brenni Rose made a pair of free throws with 1:25 left in the game to give the Bulldogs the lead, 73-72. However, it was their final lead as Emily Marsh made a layup 22 seconds later and was fouled to put Braves up 74-73. Marsh missed the free throw but Rose turned the basketball over on the next possession.
The Bulldogs then forced a missed three by Lasha Petree but Bradley's Chelsea Brackmann rebounded the miss and passed it back to Petree who was quickly fouled. Petree made of one of two free throws for a 75-73 lead as Drake rebounded the miss, called timeout to set up inbounds play from midcourt. But Maddie Monahan's layup with two seconds left was blocked by Brackmann and the ball went off Drake's Sara Rhine. Rhine fouled Marsh who made both free throws to make it a four-point lead.
Becca Hittner, who finished with a game-high 29 points, banked in a corner three at the final buzzer as the Bulldogs came up just short. Hittner added 10 rebounds for her third double-double this year. Rhine added 16 points and six rebounds and moved closer to 2,000 career points with 1,988 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DRAKE 71, MISSOURI STATE 69: Drake held off a late Missouri State rally behind a three-pointer from Roman Penn with 21 seconds left to put the Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 MVC) up by four points.
Penn finished with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. D.J. Wilkins matched a career-high from the arc with four three-pointers and finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Missouri State trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but Gaige Primm scored 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Bears (10-11, 4-4 MVC) trim that margin in the final minutes. Keandre Cook added 12 points and 13 rebounds.