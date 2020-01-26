COLLEGE BASKETBALL: USD women pull away in third quarter from Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team used a 19-2 run starting at the end of the third quarter to run away with a 79-56 victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes' run began with 2 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a layup by Harlan High School graduate Taylor Frederick. Five players scored during the run with seven from Duffy and five from McKeever.

“Today was a battle from start to finish,” South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We started well, but our awareness and attention to detail had a few moments were we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be. Our young ladies responded well in the second half and that proved to be the difference in the game.

“We are now on the tail end of our stretch of three games in six days. We have to quickly prepare to go on the road on Wednesday night."

No. 24/18 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway mark of league play and have won each Summit game by at least 20 points. For the second-straight year, Oral Roberts (8-12, 3-4) ended USD’s streak of holding opponents under 50 points. The Coyotes came into Sunday having kept four-straight foes below 50.