COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wayne State swept by Concordia-St. Paul

WAYNE, Neb. - Danielle Schaub hit a go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left to give Concordia-St. Paul an 81-80 win over Wayne State in a a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game played at Rice Auditorium Friday.

The late basket denied the Wildcats a come from behind win as they rallied from a 72-63 with under 5 1/2 minutes to go to take the lead. Erin Norling hit a layup with 40 second left to put Wayne State up 80-78.

The Golden Bears had a chance to tie the game with 27 seconds left but Sydney Zgutowitz made just one of two free throw attempts. A Wayne State tournover with 14 seconds left set up the eventual game-winning shot.

Sidney Wentland and Riley Wheatcraft each had 20 points apiece to lead Concordia-St. Paul (13-12 overall and 10-9 NSIC). Norling had a game-high 22 points and Halley Busse 20 to lead Wayne State (16-9 overall and 11-8 NSIC). Brittany Bongartz had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Autumn Mlinar added a dozen points for the Wildcats.

CONCORDIA-ST.PAUL 93, WAYNE STATE 89 (OT): Lee Higgins hit a layup with 45 seconds to give Concordia-St. Paul the lead and the Golden Bears went on to edge Wayne State in overtime in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game Friday at Rice Auditorium.