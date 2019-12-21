COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wayne State women's basketball goes on late 14-5 run to win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Wayne State women's basketball team went on a 14-5 run in the final 3 minutes, 8 seconds on Saturday to beat Augustana 77-67 in NSIC play.
In that run, Halley Busse scored seven points. She scored four from the free-throw line and made a layup that started the run.
Busse was one of four Wildcats who scored in double figures, but she didn't lead WSC in scoring.
That claim belonged to Erin Norling, who scored 20. Norling made nine of 20 shot attempts, including two 3-pointers.
Busse had 16. Kylie Hammer and Brittany Bongartz both scored 12.
Wayne State outscored Augustana 46-30 in the paint.
Augie's leading scorer was Aislinn Duffy with 18 points.
IOWA 79, DRAKE 67: The Hawkeyes outscored the Bulldogs 23-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the non-conference win Saturday in Iowa City.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa led for nearly 28 minutes in the game.
Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes with 24 points, and the Mason City High School graduate hit four 3s in the win.
Kathleen Doyle scored 19 points, and Monika Czinano had 17 points.
Sara Rhine led Drake with 17 points and Becca Hittner scored 16.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
AUGUSTANA 74, WAYNE STATE 72: Dylan LeBrun hit 3-point shots on consecutive Viking possessions to fuel a late rally and lead Augustana to a win over Wayne State in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday.
The Wildcats had a 68-64 lead with 3:40 to go after a traditional 3-point play by Jordan Janssen. LeBrun sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another lay up by Janssen and the game was tied at 70-70 with just under three minuets to go.
Augustana (10-2 overall and 5-1 NSIC) got the lead for good when Tyler Riemersma hit the first of two free throw tries with 2:50 left and then added anothre layup with 2:25 left to give the Vikings a 73-70 edge.
Wayne State got a pair of free throws lat from Nate Mohr but was unable to hit on a long 3-point shot at the final buzzer.
LeBrun had 13 points to lead Augie while Mohr scored 17 to pace Wayne State (5-10 overall and 2-4 NSIC). Janssen and Nick Ferranini also added 16 points and Henry Penner 13 for WSC, which also dropped a 75-66 home contest with Augustana earlier this season. The Wildcats take a Holiday break and will return to host Sioux Falls Jan. 3.