COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wayne State women's basketball goes on late 14-5 run to win

Sara Rhine led Drake with 17 points and Becca Hittner scored 16.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

AUGUSTANA 74, WAYNE STATE 72: Dylan LeBrun hit 3-point shots on consecutive Viking possessions to fuel a late rally and lead Augustana to a win over Wayne State in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday.

The Wildcats had a 68-64 lead with 3:40 to go after a traditional 3-point play by Jordan Janssen. LeBrun sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another lay up by Janssen and the game was tied at 70-70 with just under three minuets to go.

Augustana (10-2 overall and 5-1 NSIC) got the lead for good when Tyler Riemersma hit the first of two free throw tries with 2:50 left and then added anothre layup with 2:25 left to give the Vikings a 73-70 edge.

Wayne State got a pair of free throws lat from Nate Mohr but was unable to hit on a long 3-point shot at the final buzzer.

LeBrun had 13 points to lead Augie while Mohr scored 17 to pace Wayne State (5-10 overall and 2-4 NSIC). Janssen and Nick Ferranini also added 16 points and Henry Penner 13 for WSC, which also dropped a 75-66 home contest with Augustana earlier this season. The Wildcats take a Holiday break and will return to host Sioux Falls Jan. 3.

