COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wildcats pull away from Concordia in second half

IOWA STATE 73, SOUTHERN MISS 45: The Cyclones forced Southern Miss to miss all 16 of its 3-point attempts in the win on Tuesday.

In all, USM shot 33 percent from the floor.

Solomon Young led the Cyclones with 14 points, followed by Prentiss Nixon with 13 and Tyrese Haliburton with 12. Nixon scored nine of his points in the first half.

Haliburton was one assist away with a double-double.

Iowa State scored 17 points off USM's 16 turnovers.

It's the second straight win for Iowa State, which faces Michigan next week in the first round of the Battle for Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

NORTHERN IOWA 87, UT-MARTIN 67: Northern Iowa sophomore Trae Berhow matched the program’s single-game record with eight 3-pointers Tuesday in the McLeod Center.

Berhow finished with 36 points, four back of the school’s single-game high point total. He finished 13 of 17 from the field and 8 of 11 from distance, just missing a ninth 3-pointer with his toes one the line from the corner late in the contest. Paul Jepserson and Cam Johnson are the only other Panthers to make eight 3-pointers in a game.

AJ Green added 14 points with four first-half 3-pointers for UNI (5-0). Isaiah Brown finished with 11 points. Center Austin Phyfe recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0