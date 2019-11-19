COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wildcats pull away from Concordia in second half

WAYNE, Neb. — Jordan Janssen scored 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Wayne State to a 92-70 win over Concordia on Tuesday at Rice Auditorium.
The Bulldogs led 34-25 late in the first half but Wayne State went on a 16-2 run to close out the half and lead 41-36 at the break. Nick Ferranini and Henry Penner hit back-to-back 3-point shots and Al'Tavius Jackson had a steal and dunk to help fuel the Wildcat rally.
Ferrarini had 19 points and Jackson 15 for Wayne State (2-5) Nate Mohr and Penner were also in double figures scoring with 14 and 10, respectively.
Tanner Shuck scored 21 points to lead Concordia.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN 65, NEB. CHRISTIAN 64 (OT): David Wells got his first win as the Beavers' head coach, but it took until the final possession on Tuesday to decide the game.
Nebraska Christian had the ball with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, but it couldn't get a shot past the Beavers' defense.
BVU forced the game into overtime when Erin Streit banked home a three-pointer from the top of the key with 8.8 seconds left to tie the game at 58-58.
Erin Gerke led BVU with 18 points, including eight made free throws.
Destiny Einerwold had 15 points and Streit had 12.
IOWA STATE 73, SOUTHERN MISS 45: The Cyclones forced Southern Miss to miss all 16 of its 3-point attempts in the win on Tuesday.
In all, USM shot 33 percent from the floor.
Solomon Young led the Cyclones with 14 points, followed by Prentiss Nixon with 13 and Tyrese Haliburton with 12. Nixon scored nine of his points in the first half.
Haliburton was one assist away with a double-double.
Iowa State scored 17 points off USM's 16 turnovers.
It's the second straight win for Iowa State, which faces Michigan next week in the first round of the Battle for Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
NORTHERN IOWA 87, UT-MARTIN 67: Northern Iowa sophomore Trae Berhow matched the program’s single-game record with eight 3-pointers Tuesday in the McLeod Center.
Berhow finished with 36 points, four back of the school’s single-game high point total. He finished 13 of 17 from the field and 8 of 11 from distance, just missing a ninth 3-pointer with his toes one the line from the corner late in the contest. Paul Jepserson and Cam Johnson are the only other Panthers to make eight 3-pointers in a game.
AJ Green added 14 points with four first-half 3-pointers for UNI (5-0). Isaiah Brown finished with 11 points. Center Austin Phyfe recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.