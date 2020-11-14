COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Will Pottebaum leads Morningside to road win

BRIAR CLIFF 86, MOUNT MARTY 54: The Chargers had four ladies who scored in double figures on Saturday in Yankton.

Konnor Sudmann led BCU with 20 points, as she hit three 3s in the win.

Madelyn Deitchler scored 15 points and Kennedy Benne had 14. Payton Slaughter put up a 10-point game in the GPAC rpad win.

The Chargers shot 50 percent from the floor, and scored 30 points off of 26 Mount Marty turnovers.

BCU also outrebounded the Lancers, 46-36.

NO. 8 DORDT 70, MIDLAND 58: Dordt's big quarter came in the second quarter Saturday, as it went on a 10-0 run.

Macey Nielson's 3-pointer and a layup from Mya Chmielewski topped that run.

Karly Gustafson had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Bailey Beckman finished with 16 points.

Ashtyn Veerbeek had 15 rebounds to go with a nine-point game.

CONCORDIA 83, NORTHWESTERN 72: The Red Raiders got as close to a five-point deficit on Saturday with less than five minutes to go, but the Bulldogs pulled away at the end.