COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Will Pottebaum leads Morningside to road win

HELENA, Mont. — The Morningside College men's basketball team closed out its weekend in Montana with an 81-59 win over Carroll College on Saturday.
The Mustangs made 56 percent of their shots and led 40-26 at halftime.
Morningside went on a 10-2 run midway through the first half to start creating its distance.
Morningside had five men who scored in double figures. Will Pottebaum led that pack with a 20-point game. Pottebaum made six of 10 shots.
Trey Brown made five 3-pointers, which led to a 15-point game.
Trey Brown had 14 points and Jacob Fierst scored 12. Zach Imig had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
BRIAR CLIFF 88, MOUNT MARTY 79: The Chargers trailed early on Saturday, but Quinten Vasa hit the go-ahead basket with 4:36 left to go in the first half, and didn't trail after that point.
In fact, Vasa's 3-pointer sparked a 12-0 run that helped BCU take the lead.
Briar Cliff's biggest lead was 16 points.
Ethan Freidel led the Chargers with 20 points on 6 of 17 shooting. Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Conner Groves scored 17 points, as he hit five 3s.
Nick Hoyt scored 15, and he hit five 3s, too.
Jaden Kleinhesselink put up 11 while Vasa and Quinn Vesey each scored 10.
The Chargers made 28 of 54 shots.
CONCORDIA 77, NORTHWESTERN 74: Trent Hilbrands hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds Saturday that brought the Red Raiders to a two-point deficit, but A.J. Watson hit a free throw to extend that lead.
Hilbrands attempted a shot as time expired, but that shot was blocked.
Northwestern coach Kris Korver played eight men, and five of them scored in double figures.
Hilbrands led with 19 points. Alex Van Kalsbeek scored 16 points, Jay Small 12, Keegan Van Egdom 12, and Craig Sterk had 10.
DORDT 83, MIDLAND 72: All five starters scored in double figures for the Defenders on Saturday.
Western Christian High School grad Jacob Vis led the pack with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Garrett Franken had 15 points. Cade Bleeker made three of the Defenders' seven 3s en route to a 13-point game.
Jesse Jansma had 12 points and Ben Gesink scored 11.
The Defenders were 31-for-52 on the night.
WOMEN
BRIAR CLIFF 86, MOUNT MARTY 54: The Chargers had four ladies who scored in double figures on Saturday in Yankton.
Konnor Sudmann led BCU with 20 points, as she hit three 3s in the win.
Madelyn Deitchler scored 15 points and Kennedy Benne had 14. Payton Slaughter put up a 10-point game in the GPAC rpad win.
The Chargers shot 50 percent from the floor, and scored 30 points off of 26 Mount Marty turnovers.
BCU also outrebounded the Lancers, 46-36.
NO. 8 DORDT 70, MIDLAND 58: Dordt's big quarter came in the second quarter Saturday, as it went on a 10-0 run.
Macey Nielson's 3-pointer and a layup from Mya Chmielewski topped that run.
Karly Gustafson had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Bailey Beckman finished with 16 points.
Ashtyn Veerbeek had 15 rebounds to go with a nine-point game.
CONCORDIA 83, NORTHWESTERN 72: The Red Raiders got as close to a five-point deficit on Saturday with less than five minutes to go, but the Bulldogs pulled away at the end.
The Red Raiders trailed 72-67 thanks to a Taylor VandeVelde basket, but Concordia outscored the Red Raiders 11-5 in the final 4:49.
Emilee Danner scored a game-high 32 points. Danner was 12-for-19 and she hit seven 3s.
Danner entered the game with 25 points on the season.
Sammy Blum scored 10 points, as she was 4-for-10 from the floor. Molly Schany also made four baskets en route to a 10-point game.
The Red Raiders were 27-for-71 as a team.
Taylor Cockerill led Concordia with 25 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!