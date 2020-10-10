 Skip to main content
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Fundermann, Ritz lead Morningside at NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Fundermann, Ritz lead Morningside at NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Morningside College women's cross country team finished in eighth place Saturday at the NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede, hosted by Mount Mercy. 

Emalee Fundermann led the Mustangs with a 15th-place time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds on same 5,000-meter course that the national meet will be held later this spring. 

Fundermann scored 12 points for the Mustangs, en route to a collective team score 235. 

Jo McKibben finished in 27th place, and her time was 19:22. Her time at the two-mile mark was 12:06. 

Payton Boer was third among Morningside runners, as she finished 35th (19:35). 

Briar Cliff also ran there on Saturday, and the Chargers finished 24th out of 25 teams. Amory Prue led the Chargers with a time of 22:46, good for 159th. 

Huntington University took the team and individual medalist honors in the women's race. The Foresters scored 71 points. Emma Wilson won in 16:24. 

The Morningside men finished in 12th place, as it scored 331 points. Connor Ritz led the Mustangs. He finished in 25th with an 8K time of 26:19. 

Zach Ambrose finished eight spots behind Ritz, and Ambrose's time was 26:42. Sophomore Justin Ambrose was 91st (28:14). 

Briar Cliff's top runner was Soichrio Nagao, who finished in 84th with a time of 27:59. 

Huntington won both the team and the individual men's titles on Saturday, too. The Foresters scored 34 points, as they had four runners in the top-10. The men's winner was Adrien Gentie in 24:44. 

