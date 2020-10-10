COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Fundermann, Ritz lead Morningside at NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Morningside College women's cross country team finished in eighth place Saturday at the NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede, hosted by Mount Mercy.

Emalee Fundermann led the Mustangs with a 15th-place time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds on same 5,000-meter course that the national meet will be held later this spring.

Fundermann scored 12 points for the Mustangs, en route to a collective team score 235.

Jo McKibben finished in 27th place, and her time was 19:22. Her time at the two-mile mark was 12:06.

Payton Boer was third among Morningside runners, as she finished 35th (19:35).

Briar Cliff also ran there on Saturday, and the Chargers finished 24th out of 25 teams. Amory Prue led the Chargers with a time of 22:46, good for 159th.

Huntington University took the team and individual medalist honors in the women's race. The Foresters scored 71 points. Emma Wilson won in 16:24.

The Morningside men finished in 12th place, as it scored 331 points. Connor Ritz led the Mustangs. He finished in 25th with an 8K time of 26:19.