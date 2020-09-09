College cross country: Morningside men seek collective effort to fill Paschal's absence

Davis Tebben and Franklin Reinders topped the Defenders’ lineup to start the season, beating Eric Steiger and Jacob Vander Plaats. Both Steiger (junior) and Vander Plaats (senior) are back this season, but Steiger finished 11th and Vander Plaats ran unattached in fifth place.

“I think we’ll be pushed,” Wolf said. “A mature team tends to race really well at the beginning of the season with smaller increments of improvement. I really think that they will have competition. They know there’s another level. On the guys’ side, there could be six guys who could be (Nos.) 1 or 2.”

On the women’s side, the Defenders are young, but with that comes some upside.

Wolf hoped the Dordt women learned about how to run a race, and that the Defenders will face some tough competition, such as GPAC schools like Concordia and Morningside.

“Our conference is made up of really good coaches,” Wolf said. “Northwestern and Hastings are also going to have strong teams. As a team, we have to continue taking a look to have our best races at the end of the season … so we can be ready for our best.”

Taylor Anema led the Defenders to a team win in her first ever cross country race, and the freshman from Ripon, California, showed she can be a No. 1 runner right away.