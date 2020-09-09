College cross country: Morningside men seek collective effort to fill Paschal's absence

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Zach Ambrose felt rust running Saturday at the Dordt Sunflower Opener, but the Morningside College senior went full speed ahead knowing one of their teammates won’t be with them this season.
Ambrose led the Mustangs Saturday with a time of 26 minutes, 27 seconds on the 8,000-meter course, and teammate Connor Ritz was 20 seconds behind. Ambrose was 17th while Ritz was 27th.
Ambrose was a one-man wrecking crew, as Morningside coach David Nash described it, and Nash believes Ambrose can do that moving forward.
“Ambrose has been a No. 1 runner since he was in high school, so he might not admit it, but he’s pretty excited,” Nash said.
Ambrose and Mustangs senior Connor Ritz will need to spearhead the front of the Mustangs men’s cross country lineup this fall. Ro Paschal, a national qualifier last season, has opted not to compete this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
Paschal finished in 174th place at the national meet last November in Vancouver, Washington, and Ritz made it, too.
“It definitely puts a little bit of pressure on me and Connor to get up there,” Ambrose said. “Especially me, since Connor is used to being up there. It’s all about getting the rust off. I think we’re all happy with where we started off.”
Paschal decided to tell his team recently that he wasn’t going to be a part of the team, but according to Nash, Paschal gave a speech that electrified both the men’s and women’s teams.
“We know the energy is phenomenal right now,” Nash said. “Ro gave a rousing speech, and then we knew that there’s no way to replace Ro. We got to do it as a team.”
Emalee Fundermann and Jo McKibben — last year’s national qualifiers for the Mustangs women — are serving as a good guide for the younger runners, especially first-year runner Kristine Honomichl, who led the Mustangs on Saturday.
Fundermann and McKibben beat Honomichl in intervals during practice, but Nash is pleased at Honomichl’s first meet.
Nash knows there’s several good teams in the GPAC, but that won’t scare the women from fighting for a top-3 spot.
“We think we can run with the best teams,” Nash said.
Here’s a glance at the other three GPAC programs, in alphabetical order:
Briar Cliff
The Chargers sent three men to compete in Saturday’s meet at Dordt, and they were led by Kenny Nolan with a time of 32:55.
Payton Walker (33:31) and James House (36:54) also competed for BCU’s men’s team.
On the women’s side, Amory Prue led the Chargers with a time of 22:52, good for 98th place.
Dordt
There are two contrasts between the Dordt University men’s and women’s cross country teams, but Defenders coach Nate Wolf is excited for both teams.
The Defenders won the Sunflower Opener on Saturday, which is their home meet. Wolf hopes that can spill over into the remainder of the season, then into the postseason in the spring.
Dordt finished ranked 16th in the final NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. During the national meet last November, the Defenders were 15th.
Nationals this season aren’t until April 9, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, so the Defenders are working on short-term goals instead of the big picture.
“That’s what makes them a special team,” Wolf said. “We’ve tried to stay away from talking about nationals, because it’s so far away. We need to race like tomorrow might be the only race and the season could be taken away. I think that’s going to have to be the mindset all year.”
Wolf didn’t know what to expect going into Saturday’s race, considering there’s a deep men’s roster with five or six guys who can interchange toward the top of the lineup.
And, that’s exactly what happened on Saturday.
Davis Tebben and Franklin Reinders topped the Defenders’ lineup to start the season, beating Eric Steiger and Jacob Vander Plaats. Both Steiger (junior) and Vander Plaats (senior) are back this season, but Steiger finished 11th and Vander Plaats ran unattached in fifth place.
“I think we’ll be pushed,” Wolf said. “A mature team tends to race really well at the beginning of the season with smaller increments of improvement. I really think that they will have competition. They know there’s another level. On the guys’ side, there could be six guys who could be (Nos.) 1 or 2.”
On the women’s side, the Defenders are young, but with that comes some upside.
Wolf hoped the Dordt women learned about how to run a race, and that the Defenders will face some tough competition, such as GPAC schools like Concordia and Morningside.
“Our conference is made up of really good coaches,” Wolf said. “Northwestern and Hastings are also going to have strong teams. As a team, we have to continue taking a look to have our best races at the end of the season … so we can be ready for our best.”
Taylor Anema led the Defenders to a team win in her first ever cross country race, and the freshman from Ripon, California, showed she can be a No. 1 runner right away.
“Taylor showed the type of quality she can have,” Wolf said. “I think we thought it would take a couple weeks before it would show the way it did.”
Jordan Bos comes back for her senior year, and she’s been asked by Wolf to be the leader of such a young team. Bos finished in 10th on Saturday at 18:53.
“Jordan is the main piece that makes the team go,” Wolf said. “I think Jordan, Eden (Winslow) and Taylor could all swap in and out of that No. 1 spot. We talk a lot about different roles. It works best when a lot of people fill those different roles.”
Northwestern
The Red Raiders men improved two spots between last year’s race and Saturday’s event, as they were second behind the Defenders.
Northwestern recorded 74 points, ahead of third place Concordia with 87.
Dylan Hendricks led the Red Raiders on Saturday with a 14th-place finish, and he comes back for his senior season. Hendricks is a two-time national qualifier, seeking a third.
Hendricks has some depth behind him, too.
Senior Joshua Starr scored 12 points in Saturday’s race while sophomore Dawson Jacobsma and junior Leviticus Cross finished back-to-back in 35th and 36th.
Starr is also a past national qualifier.
Northwestern also returns six of its top-10, some of which dealt with injuries last season. Jacobsma and Nick Bernhagen, who finished in 42nd Saturday, are among those returning.
“We just looked like a different team,” Northwestern coach Scott Bahrke said. “There’s people jostling for those scores. That’s good competition at practice, when we’re training. We’re making everyone better everyday.”
On the women’s side, Northwestern started the season with a fourth-place team finish, led by Autumn Muilenburg in 24th.
Bahrke’s biggest concern from Saturday was to bridge the gap. On Saturday, there were 21 spots between the Red Raiders’ Nos. 3 and 4, Hunter Koepke and Katlyn Wiese.
“We can’t have that big of a gap,” Bahrke said. “That leaves too many points. That allowed Concordia and Morningside to finish in front of us, and we need to close that up.”
