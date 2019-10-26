CEDAR RAPIDS — The Dordt University women's cross country team put three ladies in the top-10 to help the Defenders clinch the team title Saturday at the NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede.
Olivia Couch and Sarah Wensink got second and third place at the meet to lead the Defenders on the 5,000-meter course.
Couch finished the race in 18 minutes, 48 seconds while Wensink ended up in 18:53.
Mount Mercy, which hosted the meet, had the individual champion. Mustangs senior Vanessa Cortes won in 18:41.
Briar Cliff's Aleida Moreno was 130th :(23:09) to lead the Chargers.
In the men's race, the Defenders finished third in the team standings behind St. Mary and Baker.
All seven Defenders runners nearly finished consecutively in the top-20, but Jacob Vander Plaats led the Defenders with a 13th-place finish of 25:51 on the 8,000-meter course.
Eric Steiger was the Defenders' No. 2 runner in 15th in 25:57.
St. Mary had all seven of its runners finish ahead of Vander Plaats, and Baker put three in the top-10.
You have free articles remaining.
The individual champion was Paul Becker of St. Mary, who ran the race in 24:54.
Briar Cliff finished in 17th place, and its leader was Cody Mathis in 56th (27:32).
WAYNE STATE MEN 11TH AT NSIC
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State men's cross country team finished in 11th place at the Northern Sun Conference Championships on Saturday at Wayne Country Club and the WSC women finished in 12th place.
The WSC men were 11th out of 14 teams with a score of 317 points. Augustana won the men's title with 37 points.
Sophomore Bailey Peckham finished in 54th place to lead the Wildcats with a time of 27:55.
The WSC women were 12th with 333 points. The University of Mary won the title with 37 points.
Freshman Jade Rickard led the Wildcats as she placed 46th in 24:09.58. Sophomore Allie Rosener was 54th in 24:30.44.